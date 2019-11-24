Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney out vs. Eagles Because of Hip Injury

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will not play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday after being ruled out with a hip injury.

Clowney's absence comes after he did not practice all week with the ailment.

Clowney's tenure with the Houston Texans was riddled by injuries after he was taken with the top pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

He was limited to just four games as a rookie due to a torn meniscus, and he dealt with ankle, back and foot injuries in 2015. Last year, he missed one game as the result of back and elbow injuries.

Clowney played in all 16 regular-season games just once in his first five years in the NFL, when he set career highs with 59 combined tackles and 9.5 sacks in 2017.

He had 47 combined tackles and nine sacks in 15 games for Houston in 2018.

Clowney's offseason featured a holdout as he declined to sign his franchise tender until he was traded to Seattle on Aug. 31.

When healthy, Clowney has proved that he is one of the best pass-rushers in the league. The wild part? He believes the best is yet to come.

"I don't know, I think I can be better," Clowney told the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson in January. "I still have a lot to work on. I'm young. ... I'm just getting better. I'm just really starting to get my groove in this game, learning the game like I need to learn it, but I still have a lot to grow, a lot I can improve. Just keep trying to get better as I get older."

That's saying a lot, considering Clowney was voted No. 63 by his peers for the 2019 NFL Top 100, which came one year after he landed at 32nd:

Seattle finished tied for 11th with 43 sacks last season—but that was with Frank Clark, who piled up 13 by himself. The Seahawks traded Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs in April.

Clowney was brought in to help generate pressure on the edge. Should he miss time, the Seahawks will need even more production out of Ziggy Ansah while the likes of rookie L.J. Collier and Rasheem Green will be asked to step up.