Premier League Fixtures: Week 6 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Week 6 of the 2018-19 Premier League season will see Manchester United play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers, as last year's Championship winners get to test their early-season form against an inconsistent Red Devils side.

United have won their last two matches but still have plenty of question marks, so this should be an excellent test for both teams.

Elsewhere, Liverpool play host to Southampton, Chelsea visit West Ham United and Manchester City travel to Cardiff City.

Here's a look at the schedule, complete with score predictions:

Saturday, September 22

12:30 p.m. BST: Fulham vs. Watford (1-1)

3 p.m. BST: Leicester City vs. Huddersfield Town (2-0)

3 p.m. BST: Liverpool vs. Southampton (3-1)

3 p.m. BST: Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)

3 p.m. BST: Burnley vs. Bournemouth (1-0)

3 p.m. BST: Cardiff City vs. Manchester City (0-2)

3 p.m. BST: Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United (2-1)

5:30 p.m. BST: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur (0-1)

Sunday, September 23

1:30 p.m. BST: West Ham United vs. Chelsea (0-2)

4 p.m. BST: Arsenal vs. Everton (3-2)

United and Wolves have both won their last two matches, with just one point separating the two teams in the standings.

It has been a promising start for the ambitious visitors. They held champions Manchester City to a draw before the start of their current winning run, so the Red Devils will be warned.

The two clubs have plenty of links, including between the managers. Both Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo are represented by Jorge Mendes, meaning suggestions the latter could replace the former are somewhat awkward:

Mourinho appears to have found the balance his midfield previously lacked by moving Marouane Fellaini into a role ahead of the defence, but he'll receive a major test against star prospect Ruben Neves, who has been one of the Premier League's standouts this season.

At Anfield, Liverpool will try to continue their hot form against a talented but inconsistent Southampton side that has struggled to put away opponents.

It will be crucial for the Reds to grab control early and not waste too much energy, as the schedule beyond the Saints game looks daunting:

Struggles against Southampton could have major consequences in the long run.

Winless Cardiff have faced Arsenal and Chelsea in their last two league outings, and things aren't about to get any easier: Man City pay a visit on Saturday.