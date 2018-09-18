Rio Ferdinand Says Paul Pogba Can Learn to Manage Ego from Cristiano Ronaldo

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 10: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal controls the ball under pressure from Paul Pogba of France during the UEFA EURO 2016 Final match between Portugal and France at Stade de France on July 10, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Paul Pogba can take inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo to learn to manage his ego.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Ferdinand said Ronaldo came to Old Trafford as a "showpony" and developed his ruthless side at the club, like Pogba should:

"Cristiano came as what we called a showpony, all the stepovers, looking good for the fans. He left the best player in the world, who lived and died by the end product. Goals and assists.

"But that's down to intelligence, [Ronaldo] worked it out, actually, 'that's good that the people love me for that, but what's going to get me there, to the top of the mountain. I need to adjust my game.' And he left as the best player in the world.

"So Paul Pogba can look at that as something to learn from there as well. What do I really need to do to make myself the best midfielder on this planet?

"Listen, he's got an ego, that's not hard to see on social media, this boy's got an ego, wants to be looked at and talked about as the best player. There's a hunger and desire for that, with that comes a work ethic."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

