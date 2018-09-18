Christian Eriksen Discusses Harry Kane's Struggles Ahead of Inter Milan Match

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has said Harry Kane's relatively poor start to the season is the responsibility of the entire team, and he believes it doesn't matter who scores the goals if they are winning matches.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the UEFA Champions League meeting with Inter Milan, the Dane added that expectations may be too high. Per The Independent's Jonathan Liew, he said:

"Everyone expects him to score three goals every game. As a team we know we have to feed him, but in a team that is losing it is very difficult to score goals, even one that keeps creating chances. I know Harry wants to score more, and so do the rest of the team. At the end of the day it doesn't matter who is scoring and who is not scoring. It's about winning games."

Kane has two goals to his name from five Premier League appearances so far this season.

