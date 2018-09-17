Brewers' Christian Yelich Completes 2nd Cycle of the Season; Both vs. Reds

Brewers' Christian Yelich Completes 2nd Cycle of the Season; Both vs. RedsSeptember 18, 2018
Aaron Gash/Associated Press
The Cincinnati Reds will be happy to see the back of Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich this season.
With a triple in the bottom of the sixth inning Monday night, Yelich completed his second cycle of the 2018 campaign. His first cycle came against the Reds as well.
Milwaukee Brewers @Brewers
With his triple in the 6th, @ChristianYelich became the first Brewers player to hit for the cycle since... Christian Yelich (8/29/18 at Cincinnati). Today's performance was the 9th cycle in franchise history. #ThisIsMyCrew https://t.co/ODCDF7WrcH
