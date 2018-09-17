Brewers' Christian Yelich Completes 2nd Cycle of the Season; Both vs. Reds

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Reds will be happy to see the back of Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich this season.

With a triple in the bottom of the sixth inning Monday night, Yelich completed his second cycle of the 2018 campaign. His first cycle came against the Reds as well.

