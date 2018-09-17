Brewers' Christian Yelich Completes 2nd Cycle of the Season; Both vs. Reds

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2018

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich reacts after receiving a standing ovation from the crowd after hitting a triple to complete the cycle during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Reds will be happy to see the back of Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich this season.

With a triple in the bottom of the sixth inning Monday night, Yelich completed his second cycle of the 2018 campaign. His first cycle came against the Reds as well.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

