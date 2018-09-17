The Champions: Episode 1 Is Here

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoSeptember 17, 2018

The Champions

What happens when you put the Champions League's best players and managers under one roof?

Watch our new show, The Champions, to find out.

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

Episode 2 lands on Monday, October 1, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (10 p.m. in the United Kingdom).

Related

    PSV Star Lozano Says He Wants to Play for Barca on Eve of UCL Clash

    World Football logo
    World Football

    PSV Star Lozano Says He Wants to Play for Barca on Eve of UCL Clash

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    How to Stop Messi—From Those Who’ve Done It

    World Football logo
    World Football

    How to Stop Messi—From Those Who’ve Done It

    Robert O'Connor
    via Bleacher Report

    Neymar: A Story in Ink

    Video Play Button
    World Football logo
    World Football

    Neymar: A Story in Ink

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report

    Klopp: Firmino Doubtful vs. PSG

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Klopp: Firmino Doubtful vs. PSG

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report