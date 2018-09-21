Former MLB Stars Who Clearly Need to Retire

0 of 9

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Knowing when to call it quits as a professional athlete is never easy.

That applies to everyone from low-impact role players to superstar faces of the sport, and ahead we'll take a look at some former stars who have reached the end of the line.

Some of these players are toiling in free agency, some are headed there this offseason and a couple are still under contract for 2019.

The one thing they have in common is that retirement is calling.

Whether it's because of advanced age, a rapid decline in production or some combination of the two, these players have arrived at the end of their respective careers.

Before we dive in, let me just say that you won't see Bartolo Colon on this list. I don't think he should retire this offseason. In fact, I don't think he should ever retire. As long as someone is willing to give Big Sexy a job, he needs to be on a big league mound, for the good of the sport.