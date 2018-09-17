8-Year-Old with 3D-Printed Hand Throws 1st Pitch at Every MLB Stadium

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoSeptember 17, 2018

  1. Tthe Story Behind Neymar's Tattoos

  2. Happy Birthday Jimmy Buckets

  3. Tramp Frisbee Has Ultimate World Reaching New Heights

  4. Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback

  5. CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned

  6. The Vino Flows at France's Wine Marathon

  7. Nike and the Shoe Surgeon Team Up

  8. Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1

  9. Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club

  10. The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps

  11. Minor League Baseball Teams Get Weird

  12. Sports World's Good Guys Didn't Take a Summer Break

  13. Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level

  14. CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami

  15. Fitness Coach Using the World as His Personal Gym

  16. Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟

  17. The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today

  18. 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University

  19. Messy > Messi at the Swamp Soccer World Championships

  20. 'The Powerhouse Princess' Has Broken 27 World Records

Right Arrow Icon

Hailey Dawson was born without three fingers but taught herself to toss a baseball with her specially designed, 3D-printed hand. After throwing first pitches for the Orioles and Nationals, Hailey made it her goal to pitch for every MLB team.

Bleacher Report reached out to tell her story, which inspired the 28 other teams to get involved. Hailey and her family spent the season flying around the country throwing first pitches, including at Game 4 of the World Series in Houston. She had custom hands printed for every game and got to meet players all throughout the league. Hailey finished her #JourneyTo30 at the Angels game on Sunday afternoon, setting a Guinness World Record. 

Watch the above video to learn more. 

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Newest MLB Power Rankings 📈

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Newest MLB Power Rankings 📈

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Indians' Bauer Could Pitch Out of Bullpen in Playoffs

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Indians' Bauer Could Pitch Out of Bullpen in Playoffs

    CBSSports.com
    via CBSSports.com

    Wong Calls Rays 'Bad Organization' for Not Promoting Brother

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Wong Calls Rays 'Bad Organization' for Not Promoting Brother

    Rick Hummel
    via stltoday.com

    Red Sox Beat Mets Late, Magic Number at 2

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Red Sox Beat Mets Late, Magic Number at 2

    masslive.com
    via masslive.com