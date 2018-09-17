8-Year-Old with 3D-Printed Hand Throws 1st Pitch at Every MLB Stadium

8-Year-Old with 3D-Printed Hand Throws 1st Pitch at Every MLB StadiumSeptember 17, 2018
Hailey Dawson was born without three fingers but taught herself to toss a baseball with her specially designed, 3D-printed hand. After throwing first pitches for the Orioles and Nationals, Hailey made it her goal to pitch for every MLB team.
Bleacher Report reached out to tell her story, which inspired the 28 other teams to get involved. Hailey and her family spent the season flying around the country throwing first pitches, including at Game 4 of the World Series in Houston. She had custom hands printed for every game and got to meet players all throughout the league. Hailey finished her #JourneyTo30 at the Angels game on Sunday afternoon, setting a Guinness World Record.
Watch the above video to learn more.
