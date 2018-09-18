EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 6 Premier League Fixtures

Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea and Liverpool head into Week 6 of the Premier League campaign hoping to maintain their perfect starts to the new season as they look to keep pace at the top of the standings.

Each outfit has won their opening five games, and while Liverpool will fancy their chances at home to Southampton on Saturday, Chelsea's trip to a rejuvenated West Ham United on Sunday looks slightly trickier.

Manchester United return to Old Trafford on Saturday and face a Wolverhampton Wanderers side that are unbeaten in three games and have won their last two matches. Tottenham Hotspur dropped to sixth after losing 2-1 to Liverpool in their last outing, and they face Brighton & Hove Albion in Saturday's late kick-off.

Promoted Cardiff City will also be the next team tasked with attempting to stop Manchester City, and they'll look to Wolves for inspiration after their fellow top-flight newcomers drew with the title-holders.

Week 6 Fixtures, Predictions

Saturday

Fulham vs. Watford, 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET

Leicester City vs. Huddersfield Town, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Southampton, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Burnley vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Cardiff City vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday

West Ham United vs. Chelsea, 1:30 p.m. BST/8:30 a.m. ET

Arsenal vs. Everton, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET

Picks are in bold, draw prediction indicated when no bold present.

Ruben Neves, Wolverhampton Wanderers

The jewel in Wolves' crown so far this season, Ruben Neves, will feel better about his chances of thriving at Old Trafford knowing Nemanja Matic will be suspended for the hosts following his red card at Watford on Saturday.

In truth, one might back Neves to do well at United regardless of whether Jose Mourinho had a full squad to choose from or not, and sportswriter Nick Miller recently praised him as one of Wolves' stars:

Mourinho may bring summer signing Fred or Ander Herrera into midfield to replace Matic, who was given his marching orders for a second booking at Vicarage Road. Deji Faremi bemoaned his missing influence:

Neves and Joao Moutinho will bring a high-class pivot to Old Trafford that's been crucial in their recent 1-0 wins over Burnley and West Ham United.

It's a dangerous prospect for a United corps that's yet to hit top speed despite recent wins and won't be aided by the absence of Matic on Saturday.

Jordan Pickford, Everton

Arsenal play host to Everton on Sunday having won their last three successive meetings with the Toffees, and visiting goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will consider it a bad omen the Gunners have scored 10 times in the last two of those.

Everton are floundering somewhat of late. Sunday's 3-1 home defeat to West Ham followed draws against Bournemouth and Huddersfield Town, and Marco Silva's side are yet to keep a clean sheet in five games so far this term.

It's a record unbefitting of the Pickford England fans embraced during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and ESPN's James Tyler recently joked he'll find it difficult to regain his top form:

Arsenal have hit their stride after opening their campaign with successive losses. They're now on a three-game win streak and have scored eight times in those matches. They've also spread the goal distribution magnificently, with nine scorers on one apiece in the Premier League this term.

That threat could mean a difficult Sunday's work for Pickford, who will look to keep speedsters Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette from adding to their goal hauls.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham

After struggling to form in the English top flight with Newcastle United, Aleksandar Mitrovic appears to be having far more fortune in the Fulham setup this season and takes on Watford in a bit of a hot streak.

Four goals in five appearances sees the Serb sit just one goal off league leader Eden Hazard, and it's of little wonder as Statman Dave highlighted his ability to at least test the goalkeeper this season:

Watford's defence has been among its best features this season, with Christian Kabasele and Craig Cathcart impressing at centre-back in particular, but United undid that combination on Saturday.

The stocky, 6'2" Mitrovic will look to Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku's examples of how to break down the Hornets, who are on the ropes after their first loss of the season and face a test of character at Craven Cottage.