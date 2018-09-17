Jurgen Klopp Says Roberto Firmino Is an Injury Doubt for PSG Match in UCL

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Roberto Firmino is a doubt for the team's UEFA Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain in Group C on Tuesday.

The Brazil international suffered an abrasion on his eye following a tangle with Jan Vertonghen during the 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in the Premier League, which forced him to be substituted.

Klopp said on the eve of the meeting with PSG that Firmino didn't take part in training and is a doubt for the match as a result:

The Reds boss also revealed the team may be short of options up top for the match, as both Dominic Solanke and Divock Origi are unavailable due to injury, per Paul Joyce of the Times.

However, Klopp said there may be an opportunity for Daniel Sturridge to feature, and the German is confident the forward would be able to do a job if called upon:

While Sturridge is a potent goalscorer and a fan favourite at Anfield, replacing Firmino is an almost impossible task.

Since being moved to the point of the attack, the former Hoffenheim man has been sensational for Liverpool, knitting the team's devastating patterns together in the final third alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Firmino is always bright on the ball, full of energy and willing to put in a massive effort for the good of the team.

Additionally, he's proved himself to be one of the most productive attacking players in the Premier League, as the club's official Twitter account noted:

Liverpool supporters will want to see Firmino on the pitch, as they'll be keen to have another memorable night at Anfield in the Champions League.

The Reds made it all the way to the final of the competition last season, where they were eventually beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid. Firmino was vital during that run, scoring 10 goals and laying on seven assists for team-mates.

Although Sturridge would offer a threat in the final third, he doesn't possess the same understanding with Mane and Salah as Firmino does, nor is he as dynamic or relentless in his movement off the ball.

Liverpool will be looking to put down a marker in what is a challenging Group C. In addition to the French champions, they will also have to face Napoli and Red Star Belgrade.