EPL100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 5

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Welcome back, Premier League football. Ten games stretched from Saturday afternoon through to Monday night, beginning with Liverpool taking on Tottenham and ending with a south coast rivalry (of sorts), it was absolute bliss. Please stop taking international breaks!

To help you chew over all the action and assess how every team and player got on, B/R returns with another season of the EPL100, ranking the best players in the Premier League by position. It's important to note this ranking's movements covers the last two gameweeks' worth of performances, as there was no EPL100 after Gameweek 4.

Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking; reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

To be eligible, players need to have started more than 50 percent of the games—so, in this case, three out of five or more.

In a situation where a player has played in multiple positions (example: Bernardo Silva), they will fall into the category they've played the most minutes in. If those values are level, they will fall into the category they most recently played in.