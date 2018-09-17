EPL100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 5

    Welcome back, Premier League football. Ten games stretched from Saturday afternoon through to Monday night, beginning with Liverpool taking on Tottenham and ending with a south coast rivalry (of sorts), it was absolute bliss. Please stop taking international breaks!

    To help you chew over all the action and assess how every team and player got on, B/R returns with another season of the EPL100, ranking the best players in the Premier League by position. It's important to note this ranking's movements covers the last two gameweeks' worth of performances, as there was no EPL100 after Gameweek 4.

    Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking; reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

    To be eligible, players need to have started more than 50 percent of the games—so, in this case, three out of five or more.

    In a situation where a player has played in multiple positions (example: Bernardo Silva), they will fall into the category they've played the most minutes in. If those values are level, they will fall into the category they most recently played in.

Goalkeepers

    The porous nature of Burnley's midfield and defence is ensuring Joe Hart is kept very busy. Ahead of the international break, he impressed against Manchester United with a penalty stop. Afterwards against Wolves, he made save after save to bail the Clarets out.

    With regard to Alisson's fall down the rankings, remember this takes into account his error against Leicester City. Saturday's performance against Spurs was much better, with his grip being firm when taking in shots, but it's not enough to stop the slide.

    Biggest rise: Joe Hart (New!)

    Biggest fall: Alisson Becker (-6)

           

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Neil Etheridge (Stay)Cardiff City
    2Joe Hart (New!)Burnley
    3Alex McCarthy (+1)Southampton
    4Rui Patricio (+2)Wolves
    5Lukasz Fabianski (+5)West Ham
    6Ben Foster (-4)Watford
    7Ederson Moraes (-2)Manchester City
    8Asmir Begovic (New!)Bournemouth
    9Alisson Becker (-6)Liverpool
    10Wayne Hennessey (New!)Crystal Palace

Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

    Daryl Janmaat's place at the top of this section is far from secure. With Cesar Azpilicueta, Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold all finding their groove, he's got a real job on to hold them at arm's length.

    Matt Doherty enters the ranking at No. 5. He took a few games to get up to speed to life in the Premier League but is now showing his best level. The man of the match against Burnley on Sunday, he attacked with purpose and defended studiously.

    Kieran Trippier drops like a stone due to two poor showings in a row.

    Biggest rise: Matt Doherty (New!)

    Biggest fall: Kieran Trippier (-7)

            

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Daryl Janmaat (Stay)Watford
    2Cesar Azpilicueta (+1)Chelsea
    3Kyle Walker (+2)Manchester City
    4Trent Alexander-Arnold (Stay)
    		Liverpool
    5Matt Doherty (New!)Wolves
    6Aaron Wan-Bissaka (+1)Crystal Palace
    7DeAndre Yedlin (+3)Newcastle United
    8Adam Smith (Stay)Bournemouth
    9Kieran Trippier (-7)Tottenham
    10Hector Bellerin (New!)Arsenal

Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

    That Benjamin Mendy would total four assists by this point is a somewhat believable claim; that Jose Holebas would too is distinctly less so. Still, credit to the Greek set-piece master: He's been effective from dead balls and strong defensively too.

    This group feels very strong. From Holebas to Ben Chilwell in seventh, it's packed with top performers. Marcos Alonso's a creative monster, Andrew Robertson's incredibly reliable and Luke Shaw's really finding his feet.

    Jonny enters the top 10 after successive solid showings in clean-sheet victories for Wolves. 

    Biggest rise: Jonny (New!)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-2)

           

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Jose Holebas (Stay)Watford
    2Marcos Alonso (Stay)Chelsea
    3Andrew Robertson (+1)
    		Liverpool
    4Luke Shaw (Stay)
    		Manchester United
    5Benjamin Mendy (-2)Manchester City
    6Jonny (New!)Wolves
    7Ben Chilwell (-2)Leicester City
    8Patrick van Aanholt (-1)Crystal Palace
    9Ryan Bertrand (Stay)Southampton
    10Nacho Monreal (-2)Arsenal

Centre-Backs

    Consistently high-performing centre-backs are in short supply right now. There are some wild shifts in this section (some names, such as Harry Maguire and Steve Cook, have completely disappeared) and that's representative of the up-and-down play in this position.

    At least you can count on Virgil van Dijk and Aymeric Laporte to put together consecutive strong games, and they're clearly ahead of this pack. The ones from Craig Cathcart to Toby Alderweireld are pretty good too, but from Chris Smalling down, they're either struggling for consistency or dipping in and out of the XI.

    Biggest rise: Ryan Bennett (New!)

    Biggest fall: Steve Cook (Out!)

            

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Virgil van Dijk (Stay)
    		Liverpool
    2Aymeric Laporte (Stay)Manchester City
    3Craig Cathcart (+3)Watford
    4Joe Gomez (+4)Liverpool
    5Ryan Bennett (New!)Wolves
    6Antonio Rudiger (+3)Chelsea
    7Jan Vertonghen (-2)Tottenham
    8Michael Keane (Stay)Everton
    9Toby Alderweireld (+1)Tottenham
    10Chris Smalling (New!)Manchester United
    11John Stones (-7)
    		Manchester City
    12Christian Kabasele (-9)Watford
    13Willy Boly (Stay)Wolves
    14Conor Coady (+5)
    		Wolves
    15Jannik Vestergaard (-3)
    		Southampton
    16Federico Fernandez (New!)Newcastle United
    17James Tomkins (New!)Crystal Palace
    18Shane Duffy (+2)
    		Brighton
    19Jamaal Lascelles (New!)Newcastle United
    20Issa Diop (New!)West Ham

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

    In stark contrast to the centre-backs, we're spoilt for quality when it comes to central midfielders.

    James Milner's irrepressible performance against Tottenham keeps him in first, while colleagues Naby Keita and Georginio Wijnaldum also retain spots inside the top 10.

    Bernardo Silva transfers over from the attacking midfielders/wingers—he's been back and forth all season—and takes third after a scintillating showing against Fulham. David Silva wasn't bad either.

    Abdoulaye Doucoure, Etienne Capoue, Jean Michael Seri and Wilfred Ndidi weren't at their best this week. Mateo Kovacic was, though, and has enough appearances under his belt to enter the rankings now.

    Biggest rise: Mateo Kovacic (New!)

    Biggest fall: Etienne Capoue (-8)

           

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1James Milner (Stay)Liverpool
    2Ruben Neves (Stay)Wolves
    3Bernardo Silva (+8)
    		Manchester City
    4David Silva (+7)Manchester City
    5Joao Moutinho (+7)
    		Wolves
    6Naby Keita (-3)Liverpool
    7Jorginho (Stay)Chelsea
    8Georginio Wijnaldum (+1)Liverpool
    9Fernandinho (+7)Manchester City
    10Mateo Kovacic (New!)Chelsea
    11N'Golo Kante (-7)Chelsea
    12Abdoulaye Doucoure (-6)Watford
    13Etienne Capoue (-8)Watford
    14Jean Michael Seri (-6)Fulham
    15Philip Billing (New!)Huddersfield Town
    16Ilkay Gundogan (-1)Manchester City 
    17Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (New!)Southampton
    18Tom Cairney (-1)Fulham 
    19Mario Lemina (New!)Southampton
    20Aaron Mooy (New!) Huddersfield Town 

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

    Eden Hazard's hat-trick against Cardiff City sends him roaring to the top of this section. He's now the Premier League's top scorer on five goals and has played superbly every time he's taken to the pitch.

    Backing him up are Raheem Sterling and Ryan Fraser—two similarly productive wingers who have really enjoyed the early stages of this season. A bit further down, Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah continue to perform well.

    Helder Costa of Wolves is fighting for his spot in the XI every time he takes to the pitch as the club's record signing, Adama Traore, is breathing down his neck. So far, it's only inspired Costa to new heights. 

    Biggest rise: Ryan Fraser (+14)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-6)

            

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Eden Hazard (+2)Chelsea
    2Raheem Sterling (+2)Manchester City
    3Ryan Fraser (+14)Bournemouth
    4Roberto Pereyra (-3)Watford
    5Sadio Mane (+1)Liverpool
    6Mohamed Salah (+1)Liverpool
    7Richarlison (-2)Everton
    8Lucas Moura (-6)Tottenham
    9Pedro (Stay)Chelsea
    10Gylfi Sigurdsson (Stay)Everton
    11Andre Schurrle (+3)
    		Fulham
    12Helder Costa (New!)Wolves
    13Willian (New!)Chelsea
    14Theo Walcott (-6)Everton
    15James Maddison (+1)Leicester City
    16Will Hughes (+3)Watford
    17Felipe Anderson (-4)West Ham
    18Dele Alli (-6)Tottenham
    19Nathan Redmond (New!) Southampton
    20Demarai Gray (-5)Leicester City

Strikers

    Sergio Aguero hasn't scored in three games, but fortunately for Manchester City, he has turned provider, laying on two assists in his last two appearances. It's enough to keep him on top.

    Danny Ings and Roberto Firmino are the two big positive movers, each stepping up three spots, and their performance hallmarks are actually quite similar: work rate, creativity and key goals scored.

    Aleksandar Mitrovic drops six spots. He has not shown his best form in the last two fixtures.

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+3)

    Biggest fall: Aleksandar Mitrovic (-6)

           

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Sergio Aguero (Stay)Manchester City
    2Callum Wilson (Stay)
    		Bournemouth
    3Troy Deeney (+1)
    		Watford
    4Wilfried Zaha (+1)Crystal Palace
    5Danny Ings (+3)Southampton
    6Roberto Firmino (+3)Liverpool
    7Andre Gray (Stay)Watford
    8Glenn Murray (New!)Brighton
    9Aleksandar Mitrovic (-6)Fulham
    10Romelu Lukaku (New!)Manchester United

                          

