Harry Kane Says He Is 'Sharp and Fit' Ahead of Tottenham vs. Inter Milan

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Harry Kane has denied talk that he is suffering from fatigue by saying he feels "sharp and fit" ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's 2018-19 UEFA Champions League opener against Inter Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday.

The Englishman said speculation around his fitness has only arisen due to Spurs' recent poor form—they have lost two games on the bounce—and his high profile in the side, per The Sun (h/t Sky Sports):

"People are always going to look for stuff, especially when you are a big part of the team and someone who is there to get the goals. As a team we can all do better and as the striker you get spoken about more, but I feel sharp and fit, and if I wasn't the manager would not be picking me.

"He believes in me, I believe in myself and hopefully I can score a couple of goals on Tuesday and it will be put to bed."

