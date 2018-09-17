Pep Guardiola Confirms Benjamin Mendy Knee Injury, Unsure of Return Date

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said Benjamin Mendy missed the team's clash with Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday due to a knee problem.

The France international sat out the majority of the 2017-18 season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, but he returned to the first team early in the current campaign and impressed. As such, it was a surprise to see Fabian Delph deployed at left-back against the Cottagers.

Guardiola provided an update on the defender following the 3-0 win and said the 24-year-old may be set for a spell on the sidelines, per Metro.

"Mendy was injured, the last days he had a problem with a knee," said the City boss. "He will be...I don't know how many days out."

In typical fashion, Mendy made light of his absence on social media, with a number of fantasy football players disappointed to see him unavailable:

Now the Frenchman appears doubtful to feature in the UEFA Champions League clash with Lyon on Wednesday, as well as the trip to Cardiff City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Another knock will be a big disappointment for Mendy, as he's added another dimension to the City attack early in the campaign, raiding forward with menace down the left flank.

While the former Monaco man is dynamic on the ball and physical in the challenge, his fizzed low crosses into the penalty area have become something of a trademark, with attackers for City and France feasting off that precise service.

WhoScored.com summed up the productivity Mendy provides when he does venture into the final third:

Although Delph's preferred position is in midfield, City supporters will be content with the former Aston Villa man as a backup option. The England international filled in at the position for the majority of last season when City won the Premier League with a record points total.

Delph recently summed up the different ways in which he and Mendy operate at left-back, per Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News.

"I control reasonably well, while he is 100 miles an hour," said Delph. "He's basically Usain Bolt playing left back. You could say he's a Ferrari and I'm an Audi!"

City have started the season in fine form, winning four and drawing one of their first five games. With Champions League and Carabao Cup fixtures set to be integrated into the fixture list in the next couple of weeks, the squad will be tested, and Guardiola will be hopeful of calling on Mendy during this congested spell.