DeSean Jackson Trolls Eagles on Social Media After Buccaneers Win: S--t Personal

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

DeSean Jackson was feeling himself after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-21 on Sunday. So he naturally took to social media to troll the Eagles after the win [NSFW language]:

Jackson also referenced tying Jerry Rice on Sunday with his 23rd touchdown of 60 or more yards after he opened the game with a 75-yard reception.

Jackson gets to talk his smack after the Buccaneers won the game and he registered four receptions for 129 yards and a score. Clearly, he still harbors a grudge against the Eagles and former head coach Chip Kelly, now with UCLA, for cutting him in 2014.

On Sunday, Jackson and the Bucs had the last laugh. And all the Eagles have to comfort themselves is last year's Super Bowl title.