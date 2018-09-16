College Baseball Coach Zane Gonzalez Mistaken for Browns Kicker on Twitter

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2018

Cleveland Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez watches after missing an extra point during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Bill Feig/Associated Press

If you're named Zane Gonzalez, it might be a good time to shut off your Twitter notifications.

The Cleveland Browns kicker missed two field-goal attempts and two PATs in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints. His final missed field goal would've sent the game into overtime.

Browns fans were naturally frustrated with Gonzalez's performance. In some cases, they targeted that frustration at the wrong Zane Gonzalez:

Directing critical comments to a player's Twitter account immediately after a game is generally a bad idea. It's an even worse idea when one fails to identify the correct account.

This is also example of the long-held social media truism first established by sportswriter Erik Malinowski: never tweet.

