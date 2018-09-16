WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 1

Rusev and Aiden English set aside earlier issues to defeat The Bar's Sheamus and Cesaro and earn a shot at New Day's SmackDown Tag Team Championships during Sunday's Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show.

The champions engaged English in a verbal spar prior to the bout but were all business once the bell rang.

Kofi Kingston showed great athleticism early but soon found himself isolated from tag team partner Big E as Xavier Woods cheered on from the arena floor. A hot tag to Big E allowed the champions to mount a comeback that included a series of overhead suplexes and a big splash to English.

The action broke down, with Big E soaring through the middle rope with his trademark spear and wiping Rusev out at ringside. English, the legal man, delivered a senton over the top rope, laying Big E out.

With The Bulgarian Brute still incapacitated at ringside, New Day delivered a double team for a near-fall.

Both challengers at ringside, Kingston soared over the top rope and right into a Machka Kick. English wiped out Big E for the second time in the match, and the challengers set out to put Kingston away.

A brief moment of miscommunication, though, cost the heels the titles at one point as Kingston was just able to kick out of a frog splash from The Artiste. Kofi survived an Accolade by English, dodged a charging Rusev and finished the former off with Trouble in Paradise for the successful title defense.

Result

New Day defeated Rusev Day.

Grade

B-

Analysis

A hot, action-packed match that was somewhat disappointing if only because the rushed nature of the bout kept it from ever achieving the quality of each team's television performances of late.

The momentary miscommunication between the challengers should figure into the ballad of Rusev Day as all is apparently not well between English and Rusev. Whether it necessitates an immediate breakup or the storyline is played out even longer remains to be seen.

The question, at least for the tag team division, is which team steps up to challenge New Day next? We know The Bar will challenge for the titles in Australia, but do they win them there, or do Kingston, Big E and Woods continue reminding fans why they are (arguably) the best team of this generation?

Either way, it would have been nice to see the two teams have more time to put together the show-stealer they certainly are capable of.