Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill Trade Value After Week 2

Don Wright/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs offense is apparently the tide that raises all boats in fantasy football.

Patrick Mahomes? Outside of Ryan Fitzpatrick—yes, Ryan Fitzpatrick—he's been the best quarterback in fantasy this season. Travis Kelce absolutely lit up the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday. Tyreek Hill might be the most dangerous playmaker in all of the NFL. Fantasy players who have any of these studs are surely giddy.

But what if another fantasy players tries to pry one of them away with an offer? Should you bite?

Well, if they offer a king's ransom, sure. In fact, the value for players like Mahomes and Hill may never be higher. But for the time being, you should be considering Mahomes a QB1, Kelce a TE1 and Hill a WR1.

Mahomes has a ridiculous 10 touchdown passes in the team's first two games, a pace that will surely slow down. It's hard to imagine Mahomes finishing with 80 touchdown passes this season, which is his current pace.

But the Chiefs have a dynamic offense predicated on taking deep shots and feeding their playmakers, and Mahomes is thriving in the scheme. The fact that he also has 582 passing yards and 55 attempts through two games is a solid indication that the Chiefs are going to allow him to consistently take shots. Even when the touchdown pace slows down, Mahomes still has major QB1 potential.

No, his trade value will never be higher. If another player is offering you an elite running back or wide receiver for Mahomes, you should pull the trigger. If not, however, keep him. Mahomes will finish as a top-10 quarterback this year.

Kelce, meanwhile, remains an elite tight end, trailing only Rob Gronkowski in overall potential at the position. He's one of the 30 most valuable players in fantasy, which hasn't changed over the past year or two and was once again solidified with his 109-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Steelers.

If you trade him, you should be seeking a top player at another position. But given the absolute lack of quality options at tight end, why trade him?

As for Hill, he's going to have some off weeks. His upside is immense because he's a threat to reach the end zone every time he touches the ball, and the Chiefs have looked his way quite a bit, with Mahomes targeting him 14 times through two weeks and Hill coming down with 12 receptions.

Hill caught 75 receptions on 105 targets last year, accumulating 1,183 yards and seven touchdowns. He's on pace to surpass all three of those marks. But he also had seven games last year in non-PPR formats with less than seven fantasy points, a reality his owners have to accept. Home run hitters sometimes go through droughts, and Hill is no exception.

And keep in mind that Kelce already has 16 targets. He's still going to lead the team in that regard this season, even if the Chiefs will obviously game-plan to get Hill as many looks as possible.

So does he have WR1 upside each week? Yes. Is he extremely valuable? Yes again. Should you get a stud running back in exchange for him in a trade? Absolutely.

But will he slow down, at least somewhat, and have some games where he doesn't produce much?

Without question. Plan accordingly. But enjoy the highs, because they will win you a few matchups.