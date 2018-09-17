NFL Team Grades for Week 2

0 of 32

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

The first week of the NFL season isn't quite the mirage that the preseason can be, but it is still often misleading. It's in the second week that we start to see patterns developing and teams' identities revealing themselves.

Just consider that after the first week of 2018, the Baltimore Ravens looked like surefire title contenders, Adrian Peterson looked like he was back in his prime, Amari Cooper was essentially a ghost in the Oakland Raiders offense, and quarterbacks Ryan Fitzpatrick and Patrick Mahomes were playing like legitimate MVP candidates.

OK, so some things haven't changed over the past week.

Still, there have been plenty of developments in the second week of the season that indicate, as the late, great Dennis Green might say, some teams aren't who we thought they were.

How did your favorite team grade out in Week 2? Let's take a look.