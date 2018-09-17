NFL Team Grades for Week 2

NFL Team Grades for Week 2September 17, 2018
The first week of the NFL season isn't quite the mirage that the preseason can be, but it is still often misleading. It's in the second week that we start to see patterns developing and teams' identities revealing themselves.
Just consider that after the first week of 2018, the Baltimore Ravens looked like surefire title contenders, Adrian Peterson looked like he was back in his prime, Amari Cooper was essentially a ghost in the Oakland Raiders offense, and quarterbacks Ryan Fitzpatrick and Patrick Mahomes were playing like legitimate MVP candidates.
OK, so some things haven't changed over the past week.
Still, there have been plenty of developments in the second week of the season that indicate, as the late, great Dennis Green might say, some teams aren't who we thought they were.
How did your favorite team grade out in Week 2? Let's take a look.
Arizona Cardinals
Week 2 Opponent: Los Angeles Rams
Result: Lost 34-0
It may be smart for the Arizona Cardinals to keep rookie quarterback Josh Rosen on the sidelines for the near future, and not because Sam Bradford is playing well. This Cardinals team is bad—like really bad—and putting Rosen out there now could be a death sentence for the kid's confidence.
Arizona was dominated in Week 1. The Cards were flat-out humiliated Sunday.
Los Angeles had little trouble finding the end zone, and it didn't break a sweat trying to keep the Cardinals out of it. Jared Goff passed for 354 yards on the day. Bradford passed for 90. The Rams had four touchdowns. The Cardinals had five first downs.
The Cardinals did limit the Rams to just 90 yards rushing and 2.7 yards per attempt. And Patrick Peterson made an interception just outside the goal line, so that's something. The game theoretically could have been worse. It was still a bad performance, though, and it's a disappointing start to the Steve Wilks era.
Week 2 Grade: F
Season Grade: F
Atlanta Falcons
Week 2 Opponent: Carolina Panthers
Result: Won 31-24
In Week 1, the Atlanta Falcons' high-flying offense sputtered. While it wasn't perfect against the Carolina Panthers, it was definitely better.
Matt Ryan finished the game with 272 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception. Tevin Coleman racked up 107 yards rushing, and as a team, the Falcons averaged more than five yards per run. Perhaps more importantly, the Falcons were 4-of-4 at scoring touchdowns in the red zone.
It's a good thing the Falcons offense found its rhythm because the defense didn't put up the kind of smothering performance it did against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1. Cam Newton passed for 335 yards, the Panthers rushed for 6.7 yards per carry, and Carolina threatened to come back with 14 fourth-quarter points.
Getting a divisional win is big for the Falcons, but if they hope to be title contenders, they need to mesh the aggressive, attacking defense we saw in Week 1 with the efficient offense of Week 2.
Week 2 Grade: B
Season Grade: C+
Baltimore Ravens
Week 2 Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
Result: Lost 34-23
The Baltimore Ravens looked like one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 1. Now it looks like that dominant performance was more of an indication of Buffalo Bills mediocrity than Ravens greatness. Baltimore played a much more talented Cincinnati Bengals team Thursday night, and it struggled.
The Ravens did some good things in the game, and they deserve credit for battling back to within a score after being down 21-0 and 28-7 in the first half. However, there weren't many positives to take away from the loss.
Joe Flacco passed for 376 yards, but he was playing catch-up virtually all game and tossed two picks. The ground game never got going—Baltimore averaged just 3.0 yards per carry—and for stretches, the Bengals were moving the ball at will.
The Ravens are going to knock off some good teams this season, and they still may push for a playoff spot. However, they are now in an AFC North hole and have had some flaws exposed.
Week 2 Grade: D+
Season Grade: B
Buffalo Bills
Week 2 Opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
Result: Lost 31-20
Josh Allen's first NFL start went about as well as you might expect. He showed the inaccuracy (18-of-33) and poor footwork that plagued him at Wyoming, but he also flashed the arm strength and the mobility that made Buffalo fall in love with him.
One thing is clear. Allen has a long way to go before being a top-level starter, and he's in for a long season with a terrible team around him.
Just how bad were the Bills on Sunday? They were bad enough that when the Los Angeles Chargers took a 28-6 lead into halftime, cornerback Vontae Davis promptly walked out and retired, per ESPN.com's Mike Rodak.
The Bills scored two touchdowns in the second half to make things look closer than they were—the second came with less than a minute remaining—and there is no shortage of holes on the roster. The receiving corps is lacking playmakers, and the defense has already given up 78 points this season.
For the second week in a row, the Bills looked like the worst team in the AFC.
Week 2 Grade: F
Season Grade: F
Carolina Panthers
Week 2 Opponent: Atlanta Falcons
Result: Lost 31-24
Carolina showed a lot of fight in a chippy game against the Falcons on Sunday (Falcons safety Damontae Kazee was ejected for a late hit on a sliding Cam Newton, and the hit sparked a skirmish), but that wasn't enough to earn a victory. Defensive breakdowns, particularly against the run, were too much to overcome.
The Falcons averaged 5.3 yards per carry as a team, and even quarterback Matt Ryan (two rushing touchdowns) got in on the running fun. Coleman topped the 100-yard rushing mark, ending a 21-game streak of the Panthers not allowing a 100-yard rusher.
While quarterback Cam Newton racked up 335 passing yards, the offense wasn't exactly a machine. Dropped passes upped the difficulty level for Newton, and the offense finished just 5-of-11 on third down.
The Panthers are going to have to tighten up their defense before heading into Cincinnati in Week 3. The Bengals just dropped 34 on Baltimore and will be coming off a 10-day rest, though they will be without running back Joe Mixon, who had knee surgery and will miss 2-4 weeks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Week 2 Grade: C-
Season Grade: C+
Chicago Bears
Week 2 Opponent: Seattle Seahawks
Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
National TV: ESPN
Line (via Oddshark): CHI -4.5
The Chicago Bears got off to a fast start, and their defense dominated early in Week 1. However, the upstart team couldn't close things out, and an epic comeback by Aaron Rodgers dropped Chicago to 0-1 on the season.
The Bears will get a chance to rebound against another dynamic, Super Bowl-winning quarterback when Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks come to town for Chicago's home opener.
Cincinnati Bengals
Week 2 Opponent: Baltimore Ravens
Result: Won 34-23
A win on Thursday night doesn't suddenly make Andy Dalton a big-game quarterback, but it did show the world that he can indeed win under the lights—Dalton is now 6-14 in prime-time games.
The win also put Cincinnati in sole possession of first place in the AFC North.
The Bengals weren't perfect against the rival Ravens, but they were dominant at times. Dalton tossed four touchdown passes in the first half, Cincinnati twice opened up a 21-point lead, and the defense forced three turnovers. One of them came with Baltimore down by eight in the fourth quarter.
The Cincinnati defense showed some flaws while allowing the Ravens to storm back to within striking distance. The offense wasn't consistently great either, and Cincinnati's third-down failures (5-of-13) played a role in Baltimore's near comeback.
Cincinnati put the game away, though, which is what good teams in the NFL do. It's still too early to declare the Bengals playoff contenders. After coming up big at the end in back-to-back games, however, Cincinnati does have the look of a dangerous team.
Week 2 Grade: B
Season Grade: B
Cleveland Browns
Week 2 Opponent: New Orleans Saints
Result: Lost 21-18
For the second week in a row, the Cleveland Browns failed to win a game they realistically should have. They held a two-score lead over the New Orleans Saints heading into the fourth quarter but found a way to squander it.
To be fair, it's impossible to contain Drew Brees and the Saints offense for four quarters. However, the Browns defense, which sacked Brees three times and forced two turnovers, did its part. The defense wasn't the reason Cleveland lost.
The Browns lost because of an inconsistent offense, some questionable play-calling—throwing on their side of the field with a two-point lead late led to an interception and a Saints touchdown—and a horrendous day for kicker Zane Gonzalez.
Gonzalez left eight points on the field by missing two field goals and two extra points.
It's of little solace to Browns fans who are hungry for a win, but Cleveland has a talented roster and a competitive team. It has to learn how to win, though, and it's fair to wonder if that'll ever happen under Hue Jackson.
Week 2 Grade: C-
Season Grade: C
Dallas Cowboys
Week 2 Opponent: New York Giants
Result: Won 20-13
The Dallas Cowboys have officially made the transition to being a defensive team. They held the Panthers to just 16 points in Week 1, and the defense was even more dominant against the New York Giants.
Dallas sacked Giants quarterback Eli Manning six times and held the Giants to just 35 yards rushing and 255 yards of total offense.
The Cowboys offense, though, remains a work in progress. The ground game was strong—Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott combined for 123 yards—but the passing attack was once again a disappointment.
Prescott connected with Tavon Austin for a 64-yard touchdown on the game's opening drive, but he was just 15-of-24 for 96 yards outside of that play. Had the Giants offense not been such a disaster, Dallas easily could have lost this game.
This was a nice rebound after Dallas' Week 1 loss, but there are issues. Still, any win over a division rival is a good one.
Week 2 Grade: B+
Season Grade: C+
Denver Broncos
Week 2 Opponent: Oakland Raiders
Result: Won 20-19
While he has been far from perfect, quarterback Case Keenum has been exactly what the Denver Broncos have needed in the first two weeks of the season. He's been good enough to complement Denver's defense and resurgent run game while making the occasional big play of his own.
Sunday, the Broncos needed some big plays from Keenum too, as they found themselves down nine in the fourth quarter. The Broncos rallied, and kicker Brandon McManus hit a 36-yarder with six seconds remaining to give Denver the lead.
The Broncos defense allowed 373 yards of offense and didn't come up with any takeaways. It was also uncharacteristically unable to regularly disrupt quarterback Derek Carr, who finished 29-of-32 for 288 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked only once.
Still, the Broncos defense did just enough to win, and the special teams unit deserves credit for blocking a point-after attempt and allowing McManus' kick to be a game-winner instead of a tying score.
Week 2 Grade: B-
Season Grade: B-
Detroit Lions
Week 2 Opponent: San Francisco 49ers
Result: Lost 30-27
The Detroit Lions came close to winning their first game of the Matt Patricia era. That's progress, though it may only be due to the 49ers not knowing Matthew Stafford's hand signals.
A loss is still a loss, and while it wasn't as lopsided as last week's Monday night debacle, there are some concerning trends developing with the Lions. The defense is susceptible to big plays—it allowed a 66-yard touchdown run by Matt Breida and a 35-yard reception by Dante Pettis—and is ineffective against the run.
San Francisco averaged 6.8 yards per carry.
Most alarming, though, is that Patricia failed to make adequate halftime adjustments for the second week in a row. Detroit was outscored 31-7 in the third quarter last week and 14-3 in the third quarter Sunday.
Stafford (347 yards, three touchdowns) and the passing game got back on track. The run game (5.4 yards per rush) looked improved. Through two games, though, Detroit looks like the same incomplete team it was last year.
Week 2 Grade: C-
Season Grade: D+
Green Bay Packers
Week 2 Opponent: Minnesota Vikings
Result: Tied 29-29
Another week of NFL action, another tie—just as everyone expected, right? This one involved the Minnesota Vikings and a Green Bay Packers team that featured a one-legged Aaron Rodgers. No one would have blamed Rodgers for sitting the contest out to protect his injured knee, but he played and played well.
Most importantly, Rodgers escaped the game without further injury.
"Today was an improvement," Rodgers said, per Jim Hoehn of the Pioneer Press. "Hopefully no setbacks once we come in here tomorrow and see how it feels."
The game wasn't all positives for Green Bay, though. While the defense played well most of the game, it allowed the Vikings to rally in the fourth quarter and force overtime. Kicker Mason Crosby missed a field goal at the end of regulation. Had the Packers failed to hold on to the tie, they would have wasted Rodgers' gutty performance.
Week 2 Grade: C+
Season Grade: B-
Houston Texans
Week 2 Opponent: Tennessee Titans
Result: Lost 20-17
The Houston Texans were supposed to be contenders in the AFC South this season. Getting Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus back from injury was supposed to be enough to make them a dangerous team. Instead, they've struggled mightily. On Sunday, the Blaine Gabbert-led Tennessee Titans took them down.
It was ugly.
"I felt like they were ready—just didn't end up being that way, I guess," head coach Bill O'Brien said of his team, per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.
Watson looked more like the dynamic quarterback he was as a rookie, throwing for 310 yards, rushing for 44 more and tossing two touchdowns with an interception. However, that wasn't enough to overcome a fake-punt touchdown or Tennessee's Wildcat offense. It didn't help that Houston got tagged with 11 penalties.
The Texans had a fourth-quarter lead, but they blew it by allowing two late Ryan Succop field goals.
Week 2 Grade: D+
Season Grade: D+
Indianapolis Colts
Week 2 Opponent: Washington Redskins
Result: Won 21-9
The Indianapolis Colts got their first win with Andrew Luck back under center, and, ironically, they didn't need a lot from Luck to get it done. Luck threw for just 179 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, yet that stat line proved to be enough to beat the host Washington Redskins.
Matt Eberflus' bend-but-don't-break defense did what it needed to do to net the Colts a win. While Washington did move the ball well between the 20s, it never found the end zone. Alex Smith passed for 292 yards, but most of his completions were short ones.
What's become apparent after two weeks is that while this Colts team isn't necessarily oozing with talent, it's much more balanced than the teams of the last couple of years. The run game is still a work in progress, but it's there (104 yards on Sunday). The defense is capable of making game-changing plays (three sacks, one takeaway).
Indianapolis' win over the Redskins wasn't flashy, but it's the kind the rebuilding Colts should be happy to take.
Week 2 Grade: B-
Season Grade: C+
Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 2 Opponent: New England Patriots
Result: Won 31-20
It's probably of little consolation after the last game had a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, but the Jacksonville Jaguars got some measure of revenge by beating the New England Patriots in dominant fashion Sunday.
The Patriots had no answer for the Jaguars' pass rush or their passing attack. Tom Brady was regularly scrambling under pressure, though he was only sacked twice. Blake Bortles, on the other hand, sliced and diced his way to 377 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.
Bortles also helped supplement the running game with six carries for 35 yards. While the Jaguars only finished with 104 yards rushing, they did average 4.3 yards per carry. This was big because it showed the Jaguars don't need to lean so heavily on running back Leonard Fournette—who missed the game with a hamstring injury—to beat quality opponents.
The Jaguars couldn't put the Patriots away in last year's AFC Championship Game. They did Sunday, and they claimed first place in the AFC South in the process.
Week 2 Grade: A
Season Grade: B+
Kansas City Chiefs
Week 1 Opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
Result: Won 42-37
If we were basing grades purely on offense, the Kansas City Chiefs would get an easy A+. Heck, they might even get extra credit. That side of the ball was unstoppable against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes racked up 326 yards passing with six (six!) touchdown passes. Sammy Watkins and Travis Kelce both topped the 100-yard mark, and five different players caught touchdown passes. As a team, the Chiefs rushed for 5.1 yards per carry.
Here's the thing, though: The Chiefs had to dominate offensively because their defense was a disaster. Ben Roethlisberger shredded it to the tune of 452 yards and three touchdowns. Despite attempting 60 passes, he was only sacked once.
Kansas City had a 21-point first-quarter lead and nearly blew it. At some point this season, the Chiefs are going to face a defense that can hold them in check, and they must figure out how to strengthen the defense before that happens. Otherwise, it's going to be hard to view the Chiefs as Super Bowl contenders.
Week 2 Grade: B
Season Grade: B
Los Angeles Chargers
Week 2 Opponent: Buffalo Bills
Result: Won 31-20
The Chargers defense got burned by the Chiefs in Week 1, but at this point, it looks feels like Patrick Mahomes could carve anyone up. L.A. got an inferior opponent in Week 2 in Buffalo and easily dominated the game.
Philip Rivers finished 23-of-27 for 256 yards and three touchdowns, the offense didn't turn the ball over, and the defense had two interceptions and five sacks. The defense dominated most of the day despite not having Joey Bosa, who is expected to be out into October, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Buffalo's second touchdown came in garbage time.
There aren't many negatives to take from L.A.'s performance in Week 2, aside from the fact that the team was just 3-of-9 on third down.
Yes, Buffalo is a bad team, but heading east to play in the early game can be challenging. The Chargers avoided a slip-up and did what they were supposed to do. The next test will be stiffer, though, as the Chargers will play the Rams in Week 3.
Week 2 Grade: A+
Season Grade: B
Los Angeles Rams
Week 2 Opponent: Arizona Cardinals
Result: Won 34-0
The Rams didn't play many of their starters in the preseason, and for the first two quarters of their season, it seemed like the team was out of sync. Since halftime of Week 1, however, Los Angeles has been putting on a clinic.
The Rams pushed the Cardinals around on both sides of the ball Sunday. Jared Goff (24-of-32 for 354 yards) continues to distance himself from his shaky rookie campaign, and the defense didn't allow Arizona to cross midfield until the final minute of regulation.
It wasn't a perfect afternoon for the Rams, though. The running game struggled at times—Todd Gurley averaged just 2.2 yards per carry, though he did rush for three scores—and kicker Greg Zuerlein suffered a groin injury in pregame warmups. Still, it's hard not to be impressed with how thoroughly L.A. dominated a division rival, even a bad one.
The Rams made a bevy of moves in the offseason to give themselves one of the most talented rosters in the league. Based on their Week 2 performance, they've done exactly that.
Week 2 Grade: A+
Season Grade: A
Miami Dolphins
Week 2 Opponent: New York Jets
Result: Won 20-12
There wasn't anything flashy about the Miami Dolphins' win over the rival New York Jets. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill (168 yards, two touchdowns) was efficient, the Dolphins ran the ball well, and the defense forced the Jets into mistakes, including three turnovers.
Once the Dolphins took a 20-0 lead into halftime, they were able to put things on cruise control for much of the second half.
Veteran running back Frank Gore, who helped Miami put the game away, became the NFL's fourth-leading all-time rusher in the process.
"It means a lot," Gore said, per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald. "I've been doubted my whole life, especially coming out of college with the injuries I had. People said I would be in the league for two or three years and then I would be done. I've been blessed to keep going and also have success."
A lot of people doubted that the Dolphins would do much of anything in 2018, but Miami just picked up its second win in as many weeks—and this one didn't take seven hours.
Week 2 Grade: B
Season Grade: B
Minnesota Vikings
Week 2 Opponent: Green Bay Packers
Result: Tied 29-29
Like the Browns-Steelers tie of last week, this one required a fourth-quarter comeback to set up overtime.
The Minnesota Vikings went on a 22-9 run in the fourth quarter to deadlock with the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Kirk Cousins was tremendous during this stretch, but it's worth noting that his first-half struggles were part of the reason a comeback was necessary.
Cousins finished with 425 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.
Inefficient defensive play also helped put Minnesota in a hole. Despite being at less than 100 percent with a knee injury, Aaron Rodgers helped the Packers rack up 351 yards of total offense. Special teams miscues also contributed, as Green Bay's first score came on a blocked punt, and kicker Daniel Carlson missed three field-goal attempts—two in overtime.
The Vikings are still undefeated, but ties can often feel as bad as losses. This one does, as championship-caliber teams are supposed to knock off division rivals when their star quarterback is playing on one leg.
Week 2 Grade: C-
Season Grade: B
New England Patriots
Week 2 Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars
Result: Lost 31-20
The Patriots didn't look anything like the team that beat the Jaguars in last year's playoffs. Actually, they did for a while, as the Patriots fell behind by two scores in that game too. However, in the last meeting, Tom Brady was able to engineer a comeback while the defense stiffened and stopped the Jaguars from putting the game away.
There would be no comeback Sunday, and outside of a pair of takeaways, the defense did nothing to stop Jacksonville. The Jaguars converted on 71 percent of their third-down attempts.
It didn't help that the Patriots could get little on the ground, as they averaged just 3.4 yards per carry and totaled 82 yards on the ground.
"We didn't do a good enough job in any area," head coach Bill Belichick said, per Nicole Yang of Boston.com. "There's a long list."
New England will get a chance to bounce back next Sunday against former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and the Lions.
Week 2 Grade: D
Season Grade: C
New Orleans Saints
Week 2 Opponent: Cleveland Browns
Result: Won 21-18
The Saints avoided a fifth consecutive 0-2 start by beating the Browns, and they should feel good about getting the win. However, they can't feel great about it because if Cleveland had a reliable kicker, the Saints would be sitting at 0-2 again.
The Saints didn't give the game away to the Browns the way the Steelers did a week ago, but they struggled. The offense was often out of rhythm, the run game was wildly ineffective (62 rushing yards), and the defense had some of the same breakdowns in coverage we saw against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1.
The Browns tied the game late in the fourth quarter with a 47-yard pass from Tyrod Taylor to Antonio Callaway.
While the Browns don't know how to put teams away, Brees does. He helped put the Saints on top twice late in the fourth quarter, connecting with Michael Thomas (12 receptions, 89 yards, two touchdowns) and Ted Ginn Jr. (four catches, 55 yards) in the biggest moments. As a team, though, the Saints will have to be better if they're going to beat the Falcons next week.
Week 2 Grade: B-
Season Grade: C
New York Giants
Week 2 Opponent: Dallas Cowboys
Result: Lost 20-13
There aren't many positives to pull from New York's Sunday night loss to the Cowboys, aside from the fact that the defense only surrendered 20 points.
Eli Manning looked shellshocked behind an offensive line that doesn't appear any better than it was last season. The addition of $62 million man Nate Solder was supposed to improve the offensive line, but the new-look unit was a joke against the Cowboys.
Manning was sacked six times. No. 2 overall pick Saquon Barkley was held to just 28 yards on 11 carries.
Offensive play-calling didn't help matters, as head coach Pat Shurmur frequently put Manning in positions to face pressure. He also eschewed a run with Barkley on 4th-and-inches near midfield and then inexplicably ran a quarterback sneak in a similar situation a few drives later.
For the second week in a row, the Giants have looked overmatched and out-coached. For the second week in a row, one has to wonder if New York brought in the right pieces this offseason.
Week 2 Grade: D-
Season Grade: C-
New York Jets
Week 2 Opponent: Miami Dolphins
Result: Lost 20-12
One of the big overreactions of Week 1 was based on rookie Jets quarterback Sam Darnold and his performance against the Lions. Darnold battled back from throwing a pick-six in that game to finish with 198 yards and two touchdowns while completing 76.2 percent of his passes.
Well, Darnold took a step back against the Dolphins, though he wasn't the only reason New York fell short. He still completed 61 percent of his passes, but he also threw two interceptions and fumbled once (it went out of bounds).
To be fair, Darnold faced a lot of pressure while trying to battle back from a 20-point hole, and it didn't help that Chris Herndon fumbled just outside the end zone as time expired before the half. Herndon recovered but didn't get in for the score, and the Jets faced the same 20-point deficit in the second half.
New York's run defense also took a step back. While it held the Lions to just 39 yards in Week 1, it allowed the Dolphins to rush for 135 on Sunday.
The Jets will try to bounce back on a short week, as they'll face the Browns on Thursday.
Week 2 Grade: C-
Season Grade: B
Oakland Raiders
Week 2 Opponent: Denver Broncos
Result: Lost 20-19
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden wasn't happy with what he saw from quarterback Derek Carr and his interaction with wideout Amari Cooper in the season opener.
"Cooper was open deep; he was open a couple times. For whatever reason, we didn't go there," Gruden said, according to The Athletic's Vic Tafur.
He should be happier about Week 2. Carr only had three incompletions on 32 attempts, and he found Cooper 10 times for 116 yards. Unfortunately, the Raiders offense still couldn't put enough points on the board, and the defense couldn't stop the Broncos late in the game with the outcome on the line.
Perhaps having an All-Pro pass-rusher on defense could have changed the outcome.
Gruden has his team prepared for the start of games, and he has it playing with attitude. There just may not be enough talent on this roster for the Raiders to be a threat this season.
Week 2 Grade: C-
Season Grade: C-
Philadelphia Eagles
Week 2 Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Result: Lost 27-21
In the season opener, the Philadelphia Eagles defense dominated the Falcons for nearly four full quarters. It couldn't do the same to Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fitzpatrick carved up the Eagles' championship defense, throwing for 402 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.
Yes, that stinks if you're an Eagles fan, but it isn't cause to panic. The Eagles' run defense was stout—it allowed just 1.9 yards per carry—and the offense saw the return of good Nick Foles. He threw for 334 yards and a score.
It's important to remember that Foles is simply playing fill-in while Carson Wentz continues to recover and that he's doing so without top wideout Alshon Jeffery.
Foles also lost wideout Mike Wallace and left tackle Jason Peters to injury early in the game, yet he still managed to pull the Eagles to within six after trailing by 20 points.
It's concerning to see the secondary consistently giving up big plays to a journeyman, but this isn't the kind of loss that will send the defending champs into a spiral.
Week 2 Grade: C-
Season Grade: C+
Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 2 Opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
Result: Lost 42-37
As of last week, our friends at OddsShark had the Steelers listed at 11-1 to win Super Bowl LIII. There's still time for Pittsburgh to rebound from its 0-1-1 start, but right now the Steelers don't feel close to being a title contender.
The problem is the Steelers haven't been a complete team. The offense committed six turnovers in Week 1. When it rebounded against the Chiefs on Sunday—Ben Roethlisberger was remarkable—the defense collapsed.
Pittsburgh surrendered 449 yards of total offense, produced just one takeaway and had only one sack. That's how a team wastes a 475-yard outing from its own offense.
It's tough to judge the Steelers' running game from Week 2 since an early 21-point hole erased it from the game plan, but it's doubtful the Steelers would have fared better with Le'Veon Bell on the field.
The Steelers are still dangerous, of course. You don't drop 37 points by accident. Then again, elite teams don't often drop 37 and still lose.
Week 2 Grade: C
Season Grade: C-
San Francisco 49ers
Week 2 Opponent: Detroit Lions
Result: Won 30-27
The 49ers' win Sunday wasn't a work of art, and neither was Jimmy Garoppolo's performance. He looked tentative in the pocket and often held the ball too long, which played a part in the six sacks he took.
For those who may believe Garoppolo is supposed to be the next great quarterback, that's worrisome.
Still, Garoppolo made some plays, he tossed a pair of touchdowns, and he didn't turn the ball over. Some creative play-calling from Kyle Shanahan resulted in chunk plays, and the 49ers got enough offensive production to get the win.
More problematic is the secondary that allowed Stafford to pass for 347 yards and three scores. It allowed two fourth-quarter touchdown passes and nearly allowed the Lions to get back in the game.
The 49ers will take the win, but this is the second week in a row San Francisco has shown that it's probably still a year away from being a serious playoff contender.
Week 2 Grade: B-
Season Grade: C+
Seattle Seahawks
Week 2 Opponent: Chicago Bears
Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
National TV: ESPN
Line (via Oddshark): CHI -4.5
The Seahawks are no longer the dominant defensive team they once were, and the challenge in 2018 will be figuring out how to win with the pieces that are left. They failed to do so in a 27-24 contest against the Broncos in Week 1. They'll take another crack at it against the Bears in Week 2.
Von Miller harassed Russell Wilson throughout Week 1's game, sacking him three times and forcing him into mistakes. Now, the Seahawks will face another premier pass-rusher in Chicago's Khalil Mack.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 2 Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
Result: Won 27-21
Not even the defending Super Bowl champions could stop the bearded wonder that is Ryan Fitzpatrick. The journeyman signal-caller threw for more than 400 yards and four touchdowns for the second time in as many games.
That high-flying passing attack we all expected to see with the addition of DeSean Jackson last year has finally become a reality thanks to Fitzpatrick's play, and it's fair to wonder if going back to Jameis Winston when his three-game suspension ends is the right move.
Of course, we've seen Fitzpatrick play well before only to regress and give up starting gigs. Therefore, it's also fair to wonder if this is sustainable.
If the passing game cannot continue to thrive, the Buccaneers could be in trouble because the defense is still a liability and the running game leaves a lot to be desired—and that's putting it mildly. Tampa rushed for just 43 yards as a team Sunday.
Of course, with the way the Steelers defense looked this week, Fitzpatrick might just be on deck for a third consecutive 400-yard, four-touchdown game.
Week 2 Grade: B
Season Grade: B+
Tennessee Titans
Week 2 Opponent: Houston Texans
Result: Won 20-17
Give new Titans head coach Mike Vrabel credit. He isn't going to let his team lack for fight. Tennessee came into Sunday's game without quarterback Marcus Mariota, tight end Delanie Walker, left tackle Taylor Lewan and right tackle Jack Conklin. Yet the Titans fought their way through a rough situation to earn a win over a division rival.
It was rarely smooth sailing, and Vrabel had to resort to some trickery. Tennessee ran some Wildcat plays with Derrick Henry taking snaps. It turned a fake punt into a 66-yard touchdown reception by defensive back Dane Cruikshank.
The shenanigans paid off, as the Titans generated just enough offense to win a game they realistically should have lost. The defense bent to the tune of 437 yards, but it stopped the Texans offense when it mattered most.
This isn't a formula for sustained success, of course, and the Titans better hope Mariota returns from his elbow injury sooner than later. From an effort standpoint, however, Week 2 was something the Titans can build upon.
Week 2 Grade: B-
Season Grade: C-
Washington Redskins
Week 2 Opponent: Indianapolis Colts
Result: Lost 21-9
The Redskins probably aren't second-guessing their decision to replace Kirk Cousins with Alex Smith because Smith has been efficient and careful with the football—which is what he does. However, the passing attack lacks an explosive element, and when the run game struggles, as it did Sunday, the offense is going to stall.
"We had no chemistry at all today," head coach Jay Gruden said, per Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post.
Washington had just 65 yards rushing as a team and averaged only 3.0 yards per run. Adrian Peterson averaged less than 2.0 yards per carry, and receiver Jamison Crowder was the team's leading rusher with 29 yards.
Smith wasn't able to elevate the offense with the run game struggling. He didn't attack downfield often—23 of his 33 completions were to running backs and tight ends—and the offense was just 5-of-15 on third downs.
Washington had better figure out how to field a more inspired offense next week with the Packers coming to town.
Week 2 Grade: D
Season Grade: C+