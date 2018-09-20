College Football Picks: Week 4 Predictions for Every Game

College Football Picks: Week 4 Predictions for Every GameSeptember 20, 2018
Conference play kicks into overdrive during Week 4 of the 2018 college football season, and No. 1 Alabama and No. 7 Stanford highlight the slate with games against ranked opponents.
Alabama hosts No. 22 Texas A&M for the first matchup between head coach Nick Saban and former assistant Jimbo Fisher at their respective schools, and Stanford heads to No. 20 Oregon.
While those are the only contests featuring a pair of AP Top 25 teams, Georgia, Clemson and TCU are among the programs that are hitting the road for a league contest.
Separated by kickoff time, we've predicted every game involving a Football Bowl Subdivision team on the Week 4 slate.
Note: AP Top 25 teams are highlighted first within a specific time slot.
Thursday and Friday Games
Tulsa (1-2) at Temple (1-2), Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET
Temple dropped home games against Villanova and Buffalo to open the campaign, so, naturally, the Owls crushed Big Ten foe Maryland 35-14 on the road. Temple's defense didn't allow a point. Maryland only scored on a pick-six and blocked punt. Tulsa should score, but an average offense won't be enough to topple the Owls.
Prediction: Temple 31, Tulsa 20
Florida Atlantic (2-1) at No. 16 UCF (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m. ET
The in-state clash is a battle for early Group of Five supremacy. Although Hurricane Florence sidelined UCF in Week 3, quarterback McKenzie Milton and Co. should have little trouble picking apart an FAU defense that's allowing 39.3 points per game. FAU will keep it close, but the Knights have a clear advantage—plus home field.
Prediction: UCF 41, Florida Atlantic 30
No. 10 Penn State (3-0) at Illinois (2-1), Friday, 9 p.m. ET
Illinois squandered a 12-point fourth-quarter lead in a loss to South Florida. That letdown means the Illini won't have a chance at 4-1, since Penn State and its now-cruising offense heads to Champaign. Trace McSorley has accounted for eight touchdowns over the last two games and won't slow down Friday.
Prediction: Penn State 45, Illinois 17
Washington State (3-0) at USC (1-2), Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET
Last season, this Friday night matchup brought USC's first loss of the campaign. Could the Trojans flip the script on Washington State, which has three 20-point wins already? Although USC is favored, the struggles on offense are problematic against a steadily improving Washington State scoring attack.
Prediction: Washington State 31, USC 24
Top Saturday Early Games
No. 2 Georgia (3-0) at Missouri (3-0), Noon ET
Though it's only Week 4, Georgia could take command of the SEC East. Florida already has a loss, Kentucky takes on No. 14 Mississippi State this weekend and Missouri could drop its SEC opener. The Tigers have the firepower to compete with the Bulldogs, but a defense that ceded 37 points to Purdue will be its downfall.
Prediction: Georgia 45, Missouri 31
No. 8 Notre Dame (3-0) at Wake Forest (2-1), Noon ET
Eventually, Notre Dame's luck will run out. That shouldn't happen Saturday opposite Wake Forest, especially if the Demon Deacons play quarterback roulette as Kendall Hinton returns from a three-game suspension for a violation of team rules. Nevertheless, the Irish remain a problematic work in progress on offense—even if they have enough to top Wake.
Prediction: Notre Dame 27, Wake Forest 17
Nebraska (0-2) at No. 19 Michigan (2-1), Noon ET
Start here: Michigan will win. But if Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez's leg is healthy, the Wolverines won't throttle the Huskers. The big question is how quickly Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is willing to stray from his power-run preference if Michigan keeps slamming into the line unsuccessfully. Let QB Shea Patterson do his thing, Jim.
Prediction: Michigan 31, Nebraska 17
No. 23 Boston College (3-0) at Purdue (0-3), Noon ET
Purdue has dropped its first three contests by a combined eight points; this contest should be much closer than the records suggest. Granted, that won't matter if the Boilermakers continue their poor showings against the pass. They rank 121st nationally in yards allowed per game through the air, and Boston College signal-caller Anthony Brown has been wonderfully efficient so far.
Prediction: Boston College 38, Purdue 27
Akron (2-0) at Iowa State (0-2), Noon ET
Despite losing to Oklahoma in Week 3, the Cyclones received praise from Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley. "They're going to give people fits," he said, per ESPN.com's Mitch Sherman. Akron earned a stunning upset at Northwestern, but Iowa State will overpower the visiting Zips on offense and hold off a decent Akron attack.
Prediction: Iowa State 34, Akron 20
Minnesota (3-0) at Maryland (2-1), Noon ET
The defining question for this Big Ten clash is which Maryland offense shows up. After cresting five yards per play and 400 total against Texas and Bowling Green, the Terps mustered 195 yards and failed to score an offensive touchdown in a loss to Temple. That inconsistency is troubling opposite a so-far-excellent Minnesota defense.
Prediction: Minnesota 24, Maryland 17
Louisville (2-1) at Virginia (2-1), 12:30 p.m. ET
Louisville nearly had a nightmare in Week 3 but managed to clip Western Kentucky 20-17. Virginia, meanwhile, has averaged 43.5 points at home this season. One offense is rolling, and the other is searching for answers post-Lamar Jackson.
Prediction: Virginia 31, Louisville 23
Other Saturday Early Games
Buffalo (3-0) at Rutgers (1-2), Noon ET
Rutgers ceded 55 points to well-known offensive juggernaut Kansas last week. Uh, that's a horrendous prologue to a matchup with Buffalo, which has reached 35 points in all three games this season. The visitors should cruise to 4-0.
Prediction: Buffalo 42, Rutgers 21
Ohio (1-1) at Cincinnati (3-0), Noon ET
Though UCLA is a wreck, Cincinnati deserved the Week 1 win over the Bruins. Shutting out Midwest rival Miami (Ohio) was impressive, and Alabama A&M had no chance against the Bearcats. However, we're still hesitant to trust Cincinnati because the offense has struggled opposite two FBS teams. Ohio needs quarterback Nathan Rourke to regain his 2017 form, but encouraging signs were present despite a loss to Virginia.
Prediction: Ohio 27, Cincinnati 23
Nevada (2-1) at Toledo (1-1), Noon ET
This Saturday's "Body Clocks" special features Nevada, which celebrated a win over Oregon State in Week 3 but travels to Toledo, Ohio. Not only will the Wolf Pack deal with an early kickoff, but they're also facing a talented offense. The Rockets simply have too many weapons on the outside for Nevada to handle.
Prediction: Toledo 45, Nevada 31
Kent State (1-2) at Ole Miss (2-1), Noon ET
While we technically weren't incorrect in saying Ole Miss wouldn't lose to Alabama by 63 points again, it was still a 55-point margin. The Rebels will feature one angry offense when Kent State—which fell 63-10 at Penn State last week—heads to Oxford.
Prediction: Ole Miss 58, Kent State 28
Navy (2-1) at SMU (0-3), Noon ET
During the 2017 meeting, Navy obliterated SMU's defense to the tune of 559 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. The final score read 43-40 in favor of the Midshipmen, but SMU at least had a competent offense last season. This one should get ugly.
Prediction: Navy 42, SMU 21
Pitt (2-1) at North Carolina (0-2), 12:20 p.m. ET
After a 45-point beatdown against rival Penn State, Pitt recovered nicely to edge Georgia Tech 24-19. North Carolina didn't play in Week 3 due to Hurricane Florence, so the sample is still small enough to suggest improvement is possible. But we're not comfortable trusting an offense that couldn't keep up with East Carolina yet.
Prediction: Pitt 27, North Carolina 20
Western Michigan (1-2) at Georgia State (1-2), 2 p.m. ET
Memphis piled up 679 yards of offense to slam Georgia State 59-22 in Week 3, and Western Michigan has crested the 500-yard mark when not taking on an elite defense (ahem, Michigan). The Broncos should be able to score at will against the Panthers.
Prediction: Western Michigan 48, Georgia State 21
Miami, Ohio (0-3) at Bowling Green (1-2), 3 p.m. ET
Bowling Green has the worst run defense in the country. Miami's rushing attack is the fourth-worst unit. Saturday's tilt might be a battle of who stinks less. Awful defense is typically tougher to overcome, so Miami should hold an unspectacular edge on the road.
Prediction: Miami 31, Bowling Green 26
Western Kentucky (0-3) at Ball State (1-2), 3 p.m. ET
Ball State running back James Gilbert is the key. If the Cardinals can lean on him, they'll probably have a painless day. Western Kentucky is allowing 4.9 yards per carry this season. However, the margin will be much tighter if the Hilltoppers force Ball State to consistently move the ball through the air.
Prediction: Ball State 28, Western Kentucky 20
Illinois State (2-0) at Colorado State (1-3), 3 p.m. ET
Defense has not been Colorado State's strong suit in 2018. For the Rams' sake, hopefully an offense averaging 7.3 yards per snap at home is ready to play. Otherwise, a balanced attack led by quarterback Brady Davis could have the Redbirds in position to spring an upset.
Prediction: Colorado State 38, Illinois State 21
Maine (2-0) at Central Michigan (0-3), 3 p.m. ET
Will the Chippewas turn to Tommy Lazzaro at quarterback following Tony Poljan's frustrating start to 2018? Maine has recorded two excellent wins already, so Central Michigan can't afford to have the offense sputter again. The uncertainty behind center is concerning.
Prediction: Maine 27, Central Michigan 24
Top Saturday Afternoon Games
No. 22 Texas A&M (2-1) at No. 1 Alabama (3-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
Truth No. 1: Fisher has helped Texas A&M exceed expectations. Truth No. 2: Alabama is out of the Aggies' league. Without question, A&M showed its ability by nearly taking Clemson to overtime in a 28-26 loss. Still, Crimson Tide QB Tua Tagovailoa is playing on a whole 'nother level, and Alabama just held a powerful Ole Miss attack to 248 yards.
Prediction: Alabama 42, Texas A&M 21
No. 3 Clemson (3-0) at Georgia Tech (1-2), 3:30 p.m. ET
Clemson has showed a few worrying signs on offense over the last two weekends, but the run defense is as strong as anticipated. The Tigers are ceding a mere 2.1 yards per attempt and held triple-option attack Georgia Southern to 80 last week. Without a healthy TaQuon Marshall (toe), Georgia Tech doesn't have a shot.
Prediction: Clemson 33, Georgia Tech 10
Tulane (1-2) at No. 4 Ohio State (3-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
Urban Meyer returns from his three-game suspension in what should be an easy triumph for Ohio State. Tulane is improving as a program, but three straight games with five-plus yards allowed per snap suggest a non-competitive outing in Columbus.
Prediction: Ohio State 58, Tulane 17
Kansas State (2-1) at No. 12 West Virginia (2-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
If this contest were in Manhattan, Kansas State would be a trendier upset pick. West Virginia might encounter a slow start offensively since it didn't play in Week 3, but eventually, Will Grier and Co. will create too much distance on the scoreboard for a methodical K-State offense to overcome.
Prediction: West Virginia 34, Kansas State 20
No. 13 Virginia Tech (2-0) at Old Dominion (0-3), 3:30 p.m. ET
Old Dominion is not having a good season. The Monarchs rank 104th and 110th against the run and pass, respectively, and they've scored no more than 25 points in a game. Hosting Virginia Tech is a neat story for Old Dominion, but the Hokies are too talented to lose this.
Prediction: Virginia Tech 45, Old Dominion 10
Florida International (2-1) at No. 21 Miami (2-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
When the running game disappears, can Florida International handle Miami's pass rush? FIU's James Morgan isn't a mobile quarterback, and the Hurricanes have consistently collapsed the pocket this season. The crosstown clash shouldn't be much of a contest.
Prediction: Miami 52, FIU 14
No. 17 TCU (2-1) at Texas (2-1), 4:30 p.m. ET
"Probably the fastest team I ever played since I've been in college," Ohio State defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones said of TCU following Ohio State's win over the Horned Frogs, per Drew Davison of the Star-Telegram. Texas is confident after crushing USC 37-14, but TCU's speed will provide the difference in a tighter game than the margin will show.
Prediction: TCU 34, Texas 24
Other Saturday Afternoon Games
Northern Illinois (1-2) at Florida State (1-2), 3:30 p.m. ET
This could be a miserable defensive slog. Florida State's offensive line is a wreck, and Northern Illinois—led by All-American end Sutton Smith—has the sixth-most sacks (11) in the nation. FSU probably won't score much if the blockers can't handle that pressure (again), but a couple of touchdowns should be enough. Should.
Prediction: Florida State 20, Northern Illinois 13
Gardner-Webb (1-2) at Appalachian State (1-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
In two games opposite quality FCS competition, Gardner-Webb has mustered 16 total points. We're not expecting a sudden rise against Appalachian State, which steamrolled Charlotte 45-9 before Hurricane Florence cancelled its Week 3 game.
Prediction: Appalachian State 48, Gardner-Webb 10
Charlotte (2-1) at UMass (1-3), 3:30 p.m. ET
Massachusetts is one big wild card. Since rolling Duquesne for 572 yards and 63 points in the opener, the Minutemen have stumbled to averages of 354 yards and 19.3 points. Charlotte hasn't inspired much confidence, but UMass hasn't passed the ball effectively enough on a consistent basis to be trusted. (That inevitably means the Minutemen are going for 400 and five scores this week.)
Prediction: Charlotte 31, UMass 23
North Carolina Central (1-1) at Duke (3-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
Duke is three spots outside the AP Top 25 following road victories over Northwestern and Baylor. Quentin Harris excelled in his first career start, and North Carolina Central shouldn't put up much of a roadblock for the dual-threat quarterback.
Prediction: Duke 52, NC Central 14
Kansas (2-1) at Baylor (2-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
The last time Kansas won three games before September ended was 2009. Given Baylor's two poor showings against the run, it's at least possible the Jayhawks will snap that streak. But as long as the Bears don't get hammered in the turnover battle, they should find enough offense to avoid a home loss.
Prediction: Baylor 27, Kansas 20
Arizona (1-2) at Oregon State (1-2), 4 p.m. ET
Quarterback Khalil Tate's injured ankle prevents a blowout pick. His lack of mobility will stop Arizona's offense from producing at an elite level, and the defense isn't doing much stopping, either. The Wildcats will win, but Oregon State will stay within striking distance thanks to a few explosive gains.
Prediction: Arizona 35, Oregon State 27
South Carolina (1-1) at Vanderbilt (2-1), 4 p.m. ET
South Carolina has typically struggled to move the ball against quality defenses, and Vanderbilt fits that description. The Commodores need quarterback Kyle Shurmur to avoid a multi-turnover game, but his performance has been promising.
Prediction: Vanderbilt 28, South Carolina 23
UConn (1-2) at Syracuse (3-0), 4 p.m. ET
If you carefully tilt your head and cover one eye, UConn's defense is still historically awful. Opponents have shredded, sliced and pummeled the Huskies for 9.6 yards per snap. Per snap. Syracuse might score 500 points.
Prediction: Syracuse 63, UConn 21
Top Saturday Evening Games
McNeese (3-0) at No. 25 BYU (2-1), 6 p.m. ET
Surely not lacking confidence after an upset of Wisconsin, BYU will host a feisty FCS school. However, McNeese hasn't run the ball effectively, and it'd be stunning if that changed. The Cougars will avoid a letdown if the secondary continues preventing big plays.
Prediction: BYU 34, McNeese 13
Army (2-1) at No. 5 Oklahoma (3-0), 7 p.m. ET
Although the Black Knights limited a rolling Hawaii offense to 362 yards last week, repeating it opposite Oklahoma will be a different story. Quarterback Kyler Murray and the Sooners have too much explosiveness to be silenced in Norman.
Prediction: Oklahoma 48, Army 14
Louisiana Tech (2-0) at No. 6 LSU (3-0), 7 p.m. ET
Perhaps there's a risk that LSU will relax too much in the early moments, but Louisiana Tech would need a perfect day on offense to pull an upset. Four turnovers from the Bulldogs in two previous games suggest that's not a likely result, however.
Prediction: LSU 27, Louisiana Tech 13
No. 14 Mississippi State (3-0) at Kentucky (3-0), 7 p.m. ET
Kentucky has done a commendable job of bending yet not breaking defensively. The Wildcats haven't ceded a gain of 40-plus yards but have allowed a 46.8 third-down conversion rate. Mississippi State, however, leads the nation in 20-plus-yard plays. The Wildcats will probably find they're bending too much Saturday night.
Prediction: Mississippi State 38, Kentucky 24
Texas Tech (2-1) at No. 15 Oklahoma State (3-0), 7 p.m. ET
Are you ready for a four-hour points fest? Both offenses are averaging at least 50, so there will be plenty of scoring in this Big 12 clash. However, Oklahoma State's 32 tackles for loss indicate Texas Tech needs to handle pressure all night. And where there is pressure, there are game-defining mistakes. (But still lots of points.)
Prediction: Oklahoma State 62, Texas Tech 50
Arkansas (1-2) at No. 9 Auburn (2-1), 7:30 p.m. ET
The collapse at Colorado State began Arkansas' brutal five-week stretch in a demoralizing way. Now, after an unsurprising loss to North Texas, the Razorbacks will take on Auburn, Texas A&M and Alabama. With a turnover-prone offense, Arkansas won't surprise a terrific Auburn team.
Prediction: Auburn 38, Arkansas 10
No. 24 Michigan State (1-1) at Indiana (3-0), 7:30 p.m. ET
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey has completed at least 72 percent of his passes in all three games this year. That hasn't translated to explosive gains for the Hoosiers' aerial attack, and the lack of those is a problem opposite Michigan State's 24th-ranked defense. But if Indiana successfully attacks MSU downfield, this result should flip.
Prediction: Michigan State 31, Indiana 24
Other Saturday Evening Games
North Texas (3-0) at Liberty (1-1), 6 p.m. ET
There is no stopping North Texas. Junior quarterback Mason Fine has racked up 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns in three games, helping the Mean Green average 49.3 points. Liberty's offense (33 ppg) won't match that furious pace.
Prediction: North Texas 45, Liberty 21
North Carolina State (2-0) at Marshall (2-0), 7 p.m. ET
During the season opener, Marshall allowed 357 yards and three touchdowns to Miami (Ohio) through the air. NC State, led by quarterback Ryan Finley and a standout receiving corps, presents an even tougher matchup to the Thundering Herd. Though a blowout shouldn't happen, an early double-digit deficit would doom Marshall.
Prediction: NC State 34, Marshall 24
Florida (2-1) at Tennessee (2-1), 7 p.m. ET
Last season's affair was a 45-minute slog before an entertaining fourth quarter. Hopefully a pair of new coaches—Florida's Dan Mullen and Tennessee's Jeremy Pruitt—makes the 2018 edition more interesting. Unfortunately for viewers, neither team is trustworthy. Tennessee shouldn't get smacked, but its lethargic offense is the greatest cause for concern.
Prediction: Florida 23, Tennessee 20
Rice (1-2) at Southern Miss (1-1), 7 p.m. ET
Head coach Mike Bloomgren's arrival has improved Rice's scoring attack, but the other side of the ball remains a work in progress. Southern Miss will begin Conference USA action with a victory as long as it doesn't waste a prime chance to run the ball effectively against the Owls' No. 93 ground defense.
Prediction: Southern Miss 31, Rice 26
Texas State (1-2) at UTSA (0-3), 7 p.m. ET
Week 4 will offer a clearer picture of UTSA, considering it opened the campaign against Arizona State, Baylor and Kansas State. A defense allowing 7.4 yards per snap will likely be a season-long issue—and it's the reason we're taking Texas State—but this is the first comparable matchup for the UTSA offense.
Prediction: Texas State 35, UTSA 20
UNLV (2-1) at Arkansas State (2-1), 7 p.m. ET
In a clash between two potentially high-scoring offenses, the key question is which attack will capitalize on scoring opportunities. So far, UNLV has converted more red-zone drives into touchdowns and done a better job of preventing touchdowns. Arkansas State has the firepower, but its execution has been lacking.
Prediction: UNLV 34, Arkansas State 26
Coastal Carolina (2-1) at Louisiana (1-1), 7 p.m. ET
Do we believe in Coastal Carolina's offense? If yes, the Chanticleers should breeze past a mediocre Louisiana defense. The unit has surrendered 478 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in two games, so Coastal Carolina should be able to lean on senior back Marcus Outlow and dual-threat QB Kilton Anderson.
Prediction: Coastal Carolina 42, Louisiana 24
Troy (2-1) at UL Monroe (2-1), 7 p.m. ET
Since getting wrecked against Boise State to begin the campaign, Troy has kept two opponents below five yards per snap. Louisiana-Monroe must be able to block a disruptive front that already has 29 tackles for loss to spring the upset, but Troy's defense will be the difference in this Sun Belt contest.
Prediction: Troy 28, UL Monroe 23
New Mexico State (0-4) at UTEP (0-3), 7:30 p.m. ET
Only 14 winless teams remain in the FBS, and one is guaranteed to escape that crowd during the Battle of I-10. New Mexico State showed a bit of life offensively when freshman quarterback Josh Adkins played against New Mexico, and that's more than UTEP can say.
Prediction: New Mexico State 24, UTEP 13
Saturday Evening Games
No. 7 Stanford (3-0) at No. 20 Oregon (3-0), 8 p.m. ET
The performance of Stanford's offensive line against Oregon's defensive line will likely determine this critical Pac-12 battle. Bryce Love will return from his one-game absence, so the Ducks must be prepared for their toughest test of the season. Raucous though Autzen Stadium will be, we're riding Love and the running game.
Prediction: Stanford 31, Oregon 27
East Carolina (1-1) at South Florida (3-0), 8 p.m. ET
South Florida has consistently put up impressive numbers on offense. The only realistic way East Carolina can topple the Bulls is if they commit multiple turnovers or waste red-zone chances. Otherwise, USF should encounter little resistance.
Prediction: South Florida 48, East Carolina 20
South Alabama (1-2) at Memphis (2-1), 8 p.m. ET
The nation's No. 115 defense might not enjoy its showdown with the fourth-ranked offense. Last week, Memphis thrashed Georgia State for 679 yards in a 59-22 triumph. South Alabama might need to break out its most reliable rain dance.
Prediction: Memphis 56, South Alabama 28
Texas Southern (1-2) at Houston (2-1), 8 p.m. ET
Despite a no-show defensively at Texas Tech, Houston continued its scorching start on the scoring side. The Cougars have tallied no fewer than 551 yards or 45 points in any game, and Texas Southern won't be stopping that streak.
Prediction: Houston 52, Texas Southern 17
No. 18 Wisconsin (2-1) at Iowa (3-0), 8:30 p.m. ET
Even before BYU stunned Wisconsin, this Big Ten clash spelled trouble for the Badgers. Two years ago, Iowa upset Michigan under the lights of Kinnick Stadium. Penn State needed a final-play touchdown to survive last season. The Hawkeyes can pull off the upset if they stifle Wisconsin star Jonathan Taylor and force quarterback Alex Hornibrook to propel the visitors.
Prediction: Iowa 24, Wisconsin 20
Air Force (1-1) at Utah State (2-1), 10:15 p.m. ET
Air Force did a tremendous job holding FAU star Devin Singletary to 57 rushing yards. However, the secondary collapsed and ceded 471 yards. Although Jordan Love won't be that productive, the sophomore quarterback has guided Utah State to 60-plus points in two straight games and will overwhelm the Falcons.
Prediction: Utah State 45, Air Force 31
Arizona State (2-1) at No. 10 Washington (2-1), 10:30 p.m. ET
During last season's clash, bad red-zone offense and missed field goals resulted in a stunning upset by Arizona State. Washington quarterback Jake Browning hasn't played well to begin the campaign, but the Dawgs can lean on running back Myles Gaskin to complement yet another excellent effort from their defense.
Prediction: Washington 27, Arizona State 17
Eastern Michigan (2-1) at San Diego State (2-1), 10:30 p.m. ET
Running the ball on San Diego State is practically impossible. Three opponents have trudged to 139 total yards on 83 attempts. And now, Eastern Michigan has a quarterback dilemma. That combination is unfortunate enough, but 5.9 yards allowed per carry is begging for disaster against the Aztecs.
Prediction: San Diego State 31, Eastern Michigan 21
Duquense (3-1) at Hawaii (3-1), 11:59 p.m. ET
Back to a familiar kickoff time—you know, midnight ET, not noon—Hawaii has a perfect chance to rebound from its loss at Army. Duquense surrendered 290 passing yards and four touchdowns to UMass earlier this season, so Cole McDonald should continue his torrid start and record a fifth straight 300-yard showing.
Prediction: Hawaii 58, Duquense 21
