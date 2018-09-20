College Football Picks: Week 4 Predictions for Every Game

8 of 8

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

No. 7 Stanford (3-0) at No. 20 Oregon (3-0), 8 p.m. ET

The performance of Stanford's offensive line against Oregon's defensive line will likely determine this critical Pac-12 battle. Bryce Love will return from his one-game absence, so the Ducks must be prepared for their toughest test of the season. Raucous though Autzen Stadium will be, we're riding Love and the running game.

Prediction: Stanford 31, Oregon 27

East Carolina (1-1) at South Florida (3-0), 8 p.m. ET

South Florida has consistently put up impressive numbers on offense. The only realistic way East Carolina can topple the Bulls is if they commit multiple turnovers or waste red-zone chances. Otherwise, USF should encounter little resistance.

Prediction: South Florida 48, East Carolina 20

South Alabama (1-2) at Memphis (2-1), 8 p.m. ET

The nation's No. 115 defense might not enjoy its showdown with the fourth-ranked offense. Last week, Memphis thrashed Georgia State for 679 yards in a 59-22 triumph. South Alabama might need to break out its most reliable rain dance.

Prediction: Memphis 56, South Alabama 28

Texas Southern (1-2) at Houston (2-1), 8 p.m. ET

Despite a no-show defensively at Texas Tech, Houston continued its scorching start on the scoring side. The Cougars have tallied no fewer than 551 yards or 45 points in any game, and Texas Southern won't be stopping that streak.

Prediction: Houston 52, Texas Southern 17

No. 18 Wisconsin (2-1) at Iowa (3-0), 8:30 p.m. ET

Even before BYU stunned Wisconsin, this Big Ten clash spelled trouble for the Badgers. Two years ago, Iowa upset Michigan under the lights of Kinnick Stadium. Penn State needed a final-play touchdown to survive last season. The Hawkeyes can pull off the upset if they stifle Wisconsin star Jonathan Taylor and force quarterback Alex Hornibrook to propel the visitors.

Prediction: Iowa 24, Wisconsin 20

Air Force (1-1) at Utah State (2-1), 10:15 p.m. ET

Air Force did a tremendous job holding FAU star Devin Singletary to 57 rushing yards. However, the secondary collapsed and ceded 471 yards. Although Jordan Love won't be that productive, the sophomore quarterback has guided Utah State to 60-plus points in two straight games and will overwhelm the Falcons.

Prediction: Utah State 45, Air Force 31

Arizona State (2-1) at No. 10 Washington (2-1), 10:30 p.m. ET

During last season's clash, bad red-zone offense and missed field goals resulted in a stunning upset by Arizona State. Washington quarterback Jake Browning hasn't played well to begin the campaign, but the Dawgs can lean on running back Myles Gaskin to complement yet another excellent effort from their defense.

Prediction: Washington 27, Arizona State 17

Eastern Michigan (2-1) at San Diego State (2-1), 10:30 p.m. ET

Running the ball on San Diego State is practically impossible. Three opponents have trudged to 139 total yards on 83 attempts. And now, Eastern Michigan has a quarterback dilemma. That combination is unfortunate enough, but 5.9 yards allowed per carry is begging for disaster against the Aztecs.

Prediction: San Diego State 31, Eastern Michigan 21

Duquense (3-1) at Hawaii (3-1), 11:59 p.m. ET

Back to a familiar kickoff time—you know, midnight ET, not noon—Hawaii has a perfect chance to rebound from its loss at Army. Duquense surrendered 290 passing yards and four touchdowns to UMass earlier this season, so Cole McDonald should continue his torrid start and record a fifth straight 300-yard showing.

Prediction: Hawaii 58, Duquense 21

Odds provided by OddsShark.