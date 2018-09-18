Champions League 2018: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule, Predictions for Tuesday

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

The 2018-19 UEFA Champions League group stage kicks off on Tuesday, with a selection of head-to-head duels featuring Europe's finest.

Liverpool will host Paris Saint-Germain in one of the most highly anticipated Week 1 fixtures, pitting the Premier League's in-form attack against the powers of Neymar & Co.

La Liga champions Barcelona will also be in action against PSV Eindhoven as one of the Champions League's new early kick-offs, while Inter Milan return from a six-year absence and host Tottenham Hotspur in the other.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid face a tough task in opening their account at AS Monaco, and we'll also see Schalke face Porto, Galatasaray host Lokomotiv Moscow and Borussia Dortmund make the trip to Club Brugge.

Tuesday's Schedule

Barcelona vs. PSV Eindhoven, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1 (UK), TNT USA (U.S.), Univision (U.S.)

Inter Milan vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2 (UK), TNT USA (U.S.), Univision (U.S.)

Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2 (UK), TNT USA (U.S.), Univision (U.S.)

Red Star Belgrade vs. Napoli, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3 (UK), TNT USA (U.S.), Univision (U.S.)

AS Monaco vs. Atletico Madrid, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN (UK), TNT USA (U.S.), Univision (U.S.)

Club Brugge vs. Borussia Dortmund, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Galatasaray vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Schalke vs. Porto, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

B/R Live provides UEFA Champions League live-stream coverage, while Watch TNT, fuboTV and Univision Deportes will also provide coverage in the United States. Viewers in the United Kingdom can tune in via the BT Sport app.

Match Odds

Barcelona (9-50), Draw (27-5), PSV Eindhoven (17-1)

Inter Milan (31-20), Draw (12-5), Tottenham Hotspur (7-4)

Liverpool (6-5), Draw (12-5), Paris Saint-Germain (23-10)

Red Star Belgrade (13-2), Draw (333-100), Napoli (33-100)

AS Monaco (23-5), Draw (27-10), Atletico Madrid (13-20)

Club Brugge (43-10), Draw (13-5), Borussia Dortmund (7-10)

Galatasaray (21-20), Draw (12-5) Lokomotiv Moscow (27-10)

Schalke (13-10), Draw (12-5), Porto (21-10)

All odds provided courtesy of OddsShark.

Preview

There's little doubting which clash will attract most attention among neutrals on Tuesday, with Ligue 1 champions PSG travelling to face would-be Premier League winners Liverpool on Merseyside.

Both teams are yet to drop a point after five league matches this season and have at least part of the lead in their respective leagues. PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has spent his years at the club attempting to crack the Champions League, and he gave an air of confidence leading up to the encounter, per journalist Jonathan Johnson:

Liam Twomey reported for The Independent that Roberto Firmino was a doubt for the match after having his eye poked in Saturday's 2-1 win over Tottenham, though he's hopeful of making the cut.

Liverpool also have Napoli and Red Star to think about in their group, but it seems only too likely Neymar's PSG will be the most difficult test, placing pressure on last season's runners-up to get a good start on Tuesday.

Group B will also highlight the action on Tuesday, and particularly early on as its teams, Barcelona, Tottenham, Inter and PSV, will all feature as part of the earlier kick-offs.

Barca are favourites to top the pile, and although Spurs' recent 2-1 defeat to Liverpool was hardly ideal preparation, they'll still be a threat to the Bluagrana's campaign, sportswriter Andrew Gaffney said after the draw:

Inter have been even less fortunate than the north Londoners they welcome on Tuesday and have taken just one win from their first four league games, losing their second game of the season on Saturday 1-0 at home to Parma.

It's positive for Spurs, who were without star players Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris for the defeat to Liverpool, and manager Mauricio Pochettino was uncertain of the pair being back for Tuesday, per injury analyst Ben Dinnery:

Inter playing Spurs will naturally conjure memories of the 2010-11 campaign, when Tottenham topped Inter in their Champions League group thanks to a pair of dynamite displays from Gareth Bale. The Welshman scored a hat-trick in their 4-3 defeat at the San Siro before contributing another man-of-the-match performance in a 3-1 win at home a fortnight later.

Pochettino isn't lucky enough to have Bale among his ranks this time around, but his Tottenham are a much more powerful collective than that of eight years ago and will hope of making another big statement against the Nerazzurri.