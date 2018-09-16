Premier League Table: 2018 EPL Week 5 Standings and Sunday Results

Stu Forster/Getty Images

West Ham United got their first points of the season in style on Sunday and notched their first win of the campaign by beating Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park thanks to an Andriy Yarmolenko brace.

The Ukrainian summer signing poked in the breakthrough before curling in a sensational second, and Marko Arnautovic settled the nerves after Gylfi Sigurdsson headed in on the stroke of half-time.

Wolverhampton Wanderers clinched their second successive clean-sheet victory earlier on Sunday and beat Burnley 1-0 at home to climb up to ninth in the standings as their fine Premier League run continued.

Raul Jimenez was the hero for Nuno Espirito Santo's side and steered in the only goal at the Molineux to keep Wolves unbeaten in their last three games.

Read on for a round-up of Sunday's Premier League results and a look at the updated standings in the English top flight.

Sunday's Week 5 Results

Wolves 1-0 Burnley

Everton 1-3 West Ham United

Premier League Standings (Points, Goal Difference)

1. Chelsea: 15, +10

2. Liverpool: 15, +9

3. Manchester City: 13, +11

4. Watford: 12, +5

5. Bournemouth: 10, +3

6. Tottenham Hotspur: 9, +4

7. Arsenal: 9, +1

8. Manchester United: 9, 0

9. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 8, 0

10. Leicester City: 6, -1

11. Everton: 6, -1

12. Crystal Palace: 6, -2

13. Southampton: 4, 0

14. Brighton & Hove Albion: 4, -2

15. Fulham: 4, -5

16. West Ham United: 3, -6

17. Cardiff City: 2, -6

18. Huddersfield Town: 2, -9

19. Newcastle United: 1, -4

20. Burnley: 1, -7

Visit the Premier League website to see the standings in full.

Hammers Finally Nail Down Points, Wolves Howling at Home

Yarmolenko had a first Premier League start to remember on Sunday and repaid the faith shown in him by manager Manuel Pellegrini with a 20-minute double on Merseyside.

The former Dynamo Kiev star has hardly sparkled in a handful of cameo appearances thus far but was in the right place at the right time to convert his first English goal from an Arnautovic pass.

However much the winger might remember his maiden Premier League strike, however, it didn't compare to his sumptuous second, when he cut in off his right flank before unleashing an unstoppable effort past Jordan Pickford. His impact in boosting the side's scoring fortunes was evident, per Sky Sports Statto:

The three points were much needed for West Ham and for Pellegrini, whose place at the London Stadium was already being questioned prior to Sunday's showdown.

Sigurdsson's first league goal since February gave the Toffees a lifeline, but Marco Silva was swiftly reminded of his fears when Arnautovic restored the two-goal lead with his third goal in five games. The Austrian is thriving in a frontman role for West Ham and has been a force to be reckoned with this year:

Pellegrini celebrated his 65th birthday by bringing West Ham their first points of this campaign while handing Silva's men the first defeat of theirs, and all of a sudden the faith in his West Ham pilgrimage may be boosted.

Elsewhere, Wolves were thoroughly deserving of their 1-0 win over Burnley, who now sit bottom of the table while their Sunday hosts enjoy a far loftier position in mid-table.

The scoreline was perhaps closer than he wanted, but Espirito Santo will have undoubtedly been impressed with his side for their attacking approach, which attracted praise from Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker:

Mexican striker Jimenez got the only goal of the game, but man of the match Matt Doherty believed it could have been more (UK only):

The promoted party are performing admirably on their return to the top flight, and their back-to-back clean sheets, following on from the 1-1 draw against champions Manchester City, bodes extremely well.