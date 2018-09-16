Former NFL Star Shawne Merriman Open to Fighting Greg Hardy

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2018

HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 06: Shawne Merriman attends Warner Bros. Pictures And Gravity Pictures' Premiere of 'The Meg' at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on August 6, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

If Shawne Merriman's move to professional fighting goes well, he would be open to challenging Greg Hardy.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Merriman noted he'd welcome the chance to fight Hardy after his own debut with the World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation on Nov. 9.

"I'll definitely be open to see what Greg Hardy got to offer," Merriman said.

The former NFL superstars have transitioned into the world of combat sports after their playing careers ended. Hardy has made waves in mixed martial arts, winning each of his first two professional fights and receiving a UFC contract in June.

Merriman initially seemed hesitant about a fighting career in 2016.

"I would say [the door is] closed," the three-time Pro Bowler said. "It's a different kind of dedication you need to have, and I respect the sport way too much to half-ass my way into it."

Two years later, Merriman has changed his tune and will attempt to show Mike Bourke the "lights out" dance when the two square off.

