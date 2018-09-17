Josh Gordon Traded to Patriots; Browns Reportedly Receive 5th-Round Draft Pick

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns announced they traded wide receiver Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots on Monday.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Patriots sent Cleveland a fifth-round pick in the deal with the qualifier that New England receives a late-round pick back if the receiver isn't active for 10 games.

This comes after Ian Rapoport of NFL.com first reported the two sides were "getting close" to a trade.

Field Yates of ESPN reported Corey Coleman will be released to make room.

Browns general manager John Dorsey initially announced on Sept. 15 that the team intended to release the 27-year-old:

According to Schefter, the Browns decided to part ways with Gordon after he suffered a hamstring injury at a promotional shoot prior to the team's Week 2 game.

He was suspended for all but five games in 2014 for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

He was also suspended for the entire 2015 campaign under the same policy and opted to go to rehab rather than returning for the 2016 season.

Gordon finally made his comeback last season, appearing in five games for the Browns.

The wideout missed three weeks of training camp this year to seek counseling as part of his health and treatment plan.

He returned in time for the start of the regular season and caught a 17-yard touchdown in Cleveland's Week 1 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Patriots have seen success adding high-risk players before, with Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss being the most notable. Tom Brady gains a new weapon in Gordon that could be another home run for New England.

Gordon joins a talented Patriots squad that features superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski, making the pair one of the most fearsome tandems in the NFL.

While Gordon has played in just six regular-season games since the end of the 2014 season, his talent is undeniable.

He racked up 805 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie in 2012 after the Browns used a second-round pick to take him in the supplemental draft.

He followed that up with a career year in 2013, as he reeled in 87 receptions for an NFL-leading 1,646 yards, as well as nine touchdowns.

Gordon was named a Pro Bowler and All-Pro first-team selection, but off-field issues prevented him from building on it.

In five games last season, he made 18 grabs for 335 yards and one touchdown. Based on that production, he could be a massive addition to the Patriots' receiving corps.

Acquiring him is a risk due to his history, but it didn't take a huge investment to land him. What's more, Rapoport reported an MRI on the hamstring "came out fine."

With Gordon officially gone, Jarvis Landry will continue to be Cleveland's No. 1 wideout with Rashard Higgins and Antonio Callaway moving up the depth chart.