La Liga Results 2018: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 4 Matches

La Liga Results 2018: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 4 MatchesSeptember 15, 2018
Barcelona came from behind to win 2-1 against Real Sociedad in Anoeta on Saturday and stay top of Liga. The champions won thanks to goals from Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, on the same day Real Madrid drew 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao at San Mames Stadium.
Iker Muniain and Gareth Bale were on the scoresheet in an entertaining game.
Earlier, Valencia were held to a goalless draw by Real Betis at the Mestalla. The day began with Borja Garces Moreno rescuing a point in stoppage time for Atletico Madrid at home to Eibar.
Here are Saturday's final scores and Sunday's fixtures:
LaLiga @LaLigaEN
And tomorrow... there’s more! 😍 Here’s how Matchday 4 of #LaLigaSantander is shaping up 👇 https://t.co/UX3LVC0HHS
Here's what those results mean for the table:
LaLiga @LaLigaEN
What a day of #LaLigaSantander action! 🔥 @FCBarcelona’s comeback win gives them daylight at the top of the table... https://t.co/sSu7OHnFec
It took Sociedad just 12 minutes to put Barca on their heels when Aritz Elustondo opened the scoring. The hosts stayed in control throughout most of the opening 45 minutes, as the Blaugrana struggled for answers.
Those struggles were summed up by Lionel Messi's inability to impact the game in the areas that matter:
OptaJose @OptaJose
0 - Lionel Messi made 31 touches in the first half against Real Sociedad but none of them in the opposite box. Vigilance. https://t.co/j50wtGWJmM
Inspiration finally arrived courtesy of Luis Suarez, when the Uruguay international pounced three minutes after the hour mark. The equaliser came against the run of play as Sociedad had kept the pressure on after the break.
However, Sociedad paid for profligacy when Dembele slotted in the winner three minutes later. It kept up the Frenchman's habit of making clutch contributions at club level:
OptaJose @OptaJose
4 - Ousmane Dembélé has won more points with his goals than any other player in La Liga this season (three goals, four assists). Rescuer. https://t.co/GUD7FAtPyl
Demebele had made the difference, but the home players were left to rue letting a positive result slip away as Barca got lucky:
Richard Martin @Rich9908
If they hold on, this may be the most smash-and-grab, unjust win I have ever seen Barcelona pull off
The Blaugrana had forced their way to three points, but Real couldn't quite manage the same in Bilbao. Athletic started the match in bright and enterprising mood, moving the ball intelligently and at pace between the lines.
Muniain's goal encapsulated the hosts' stylish and confident football:
OptaJose @OptaJose
9 - Iker Muniain’s goal for Athletic vs Real Madrid in the first half ended a sequence of 11 uninterrupted passes in 26 seconds, involving eight of their 11 players. Atomic. https://t.co/HR1x5X36TE
Los Blancos were kept waiting until the 63rd minute for an equaliser. It came thanks to Isco, who capped a lively display with a well-taken goal after being teed up by Gareth Bale.
Dropping two points is a significant blow, even at this early stage, due to Barca's impressive form.
Valencia are still without a win as a difficulty scoring goals continues. Los Che lacked coolness and efficiency in the box, even with former Atletico striker Kevin Gameiro and Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi up top.
Manager Marcelino needs to encourage more expansive approach play through midfield and add some genuine pace out wide.
Eibar thought they would take all three points from the Wanda Metropolitano when Sergi Enrich found the net three minutes from time. Instead, 19-year-old forward Garces, promoted from the B team, seized his chance to be a hero deep into injury time.
Barca are setting the early pace and already putting the pressure on Real and manager Julen Lopetegui to keep up.
