La Liga Results 2018: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 4 Matches

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona came from behind to win 2-1 against Real Sociedad in Anoeta on Saturday and stay top of Liga. The champions won thanks to goals from Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, on the same day Real Madrid drew 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao at San Mames Stadium.

Iker Muniain and Gareth Bale were on the scoresheet in an entertaining game.

Earlier, Valencia were held to a goalless draw by Real Betis at the Mestalla. The day began with Borja Garces Moreno rescuing a point in stoppage time for Atletico Madrid at home to Eibar.

Here are Saturday's final scores and Sunday's fixtures:

Here's what those results mean for the table:

It took Sociedad just 12 minutes to put Barca on their heels when Aritz Elustondo opened the scoring. The hosts stayed in control throughout most of the opening 45 minutes, as the Blaugrana struggled for answers.

Those struggles were summed up by Lionel Messi's inability to impact the game in the areas that matter:

Inspiration finally arrived courtesy of Luis Suarez, when the Uruguay international pounced three minutes after the hour mark. The equaliser came against the run of play as Sociedad had kept the pressure on after the break.

However, Sociedad paid for profligacy when Dembele slotted in the winner three minutes later. It kept up the Frenchman's habit of making clutch contributions at club level:

Demebele had made the difference, but the home players were left to rue letting a positive result slip away as Barca got lucky:

The Blaugrana had forced their way to three points, but Real couldn't quite manage the same in Bilbao. Athletic started the match in bright and enterprising mood, moving the ball intelligently and at pace between the lines.

Muniain's goal encapsulated the hosts' stylish and confident football:

Los Blancos were kept waiting until the 63rd minute for an equaliser. It came thanks to Isco, who capped a lively display with a well-taken goal after being teed up by Gareth Bale.

Dropping two points is a significant blow, even at this early stage, due to Barca's impressive form.

Valencia are still without a win as a difficulty scoring goals continues. Los Che lacked coolness and efficiency in the box, even with former Atletico striker Kevin Gameiro and Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi up top.

Manager Marcelino needs to encourage more expansive approach play through midfield and add some genuine pace out wide.

JOSE JORDAN/Getty Images

Eibar thought they would take all three points from the Wanda Metropolitano when Sergi Enrich found the net three minutes from time. Instead, 19-year-old forward Garces, promoted from the B team, seized his chance to be a hero deep into injury time.

Barca are setting the early pace and already putting the pressure on Real and manager Julen Lopetegui to keep up.