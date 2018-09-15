EPL Results Week 5: Saturday's 2018 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and Table

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Eden Hazard's hat-trick fired Chelsea to the top of the Premier League on Saturday as the Blues came from behind to beat Cardiff City 4-1 at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have maximum points from their first five games and are joined on 15 points by Liverpool, who kept their 100 per cent record intact with a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium.

The Premier League's only other perfect record fell at Vicarage Road, as Watford dropped their first points in a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

Saturday's Scores

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Liverpool

Bournemouth 4-2 Leicester City

Chelsea 4-1 Cardiff City

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Crystal Palace

Manchester City 3-0 Fulham

Newcastle United 1-2 Arsenal

Watford 1-2 Manchester United

Top Scorers

Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 5

Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United: 4

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham: 4

Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 4

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 3

Richarlison, Everton: 3

Pedro, Chelsea: 3

Roberto Pereyra, Watford: 3

Glenn Murray, Brighton & Hove Albion: 3

Ryan Fraser, Bournemouth: 3

Lucas Moura, Tottenham: 3

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 3

Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace: 3

Updated Premier League Standings (games played, goal difference, points)

1. Chelsea: 5, +10, 15

2. Liverpool: 5, +9, 15

3. Manchester City: 5, +11, 13

4. Watford: 5, +5, 12

5. Bournemouth: 5, +3, 10

6. Tottenham: 5, +4, 9

7. Arsenal: 5, 1, 9

8. Manchester United: 5, 0, 9

9. Everton: 4, +1, 6

10. Leicester: 5, -1, 6

11. Crystal Palace: 5, -2, 6

12. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 4, -1, 5

13. Southampton: 4, 0, 4

14. Brighton & Hove Albion: 4, -2, 4

15. Fulham: 5, -5, 4

16. Cardiff: 5, -6, 2

17. Huddersfield: 5, -9, 2

18. Newcastle United: 5, -4, 1

19. Burnley: 4, -6, 1

20. West Ham: 4, -8, 0

Saturday Recap

Liverpool made it five wins from their first five games in the English top flight for only the third time in their history, per Opta:

The Reds were the better team throughout and might have won by a bigger margin had they not wasted several good opportunities.

Georginio Wijnaldum opened the scoring on 39 minutes with a looping header after Spurs failed to clear a James Milner corner.

Squawka Football noted it was the Dutchman's first ever Premier League away goal:

Roberto Firmino doubled the visitors' advantage eight minutes after half-time. Sadio Mane's cross was deflected against his own post by Jan Vertonghen and Firmino pounced from close range after Vorm couldn't claim the loose ball.

Spurs had few clear chances on goal against Liverpool's impressive centre-back pairing of Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk.

ESPN's Mark Ogden offered an explanation for their performance:

Substitute Erik Lamela pulled one back for the hosts in stoppage time, and Spurs also saw a penalty appeal turned down when Mane tangled with Heung-min Son in the final seconds.

Yet a point would have flattered Mauricio Pochettino's side, who looked lethargic, disorganised and lacked creativity. Liverpool were dangerous from the first whistle and continue to look like serious title-challengers.

Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea may also have a say in the destination of the Premier League title after maintaining their perfect start against Cardiff.

The visitors threatened an upset when Sol Bamba volleyed them ahead after just 16 minutes. However, they could not cope with the brilliance of Hazard, who kept up his superb recent form.

The Belgium international scored two goals in seven minutes just before half-time to put the Blues ahead before adding a third from the penalty spot after Bamba brought down Willian.

Journalist Kristof Terreur noted his clinical form:

The Brazilian then added some gloss to the scoreline in some style, pouncing on a loose ball on the edge of the box and curling a fine strike into the top corner.

Saturday's final game of the day saw Romelu Lukaku break the deadlock 10 minutes before half-time with his fourth league goal of the new campaign.

Watford failed to clear a free-kick into the box, and Lukaku nudged Ashley Young's cross past goalkeeper Ben Foster from close range.

Squawka Football highlighted his goalscoring record for the Red Devils:

The visitors doubled their lead three minutes later from another set piece, as Chris Smalling turned and volleyed home a flick-on from a corner.

However, it was an uncomfortable end to the match for the visitors after Andre Gray fired the ball into the top corner just after the hour mark.

Roberto Pereyra then shot over and De Gea saved well from Abdoulaye Doucoure as Watford pressed for an equaliser.

United were also reduced to 10 men in stoppage time after Nemanja Matic was sent off for a second booking. Watford almost made the visitors pay, but De Gea made two vital saves to preserve all three points.