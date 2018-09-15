Granit Xhaka, Mesut Ozil Score in Arsenal's 2-1 EPL Win over Newcastle

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal stretched their Premier League win streak to three matches on Saturday after beating Newcastle United 2-1 at St James' Park. Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil got the goals for the visitors.

The Magpies frustrated the Gunners before half-time, but Unai Emery's men switched gears after the break to secure the win. Xhaka opened the scoring after 49 minutes, and less than 10 minutes later, Ozil doubled the tally. Ciaran Clark pulled one back late, but time ran out for the hosts.

The result leaves Newcastle 18th on just a single point, while the Gunners have climbed to seventh in the standings after a poor start to the season.

Here are the key takeaways from Saturday's contest.

Emery Needs to End Ozil Winger Experiment

Ozil may have scored the second goal on Saturday to secure the win, but his first-half performance in combination with the struggles of Hector Bellerin and Aaron Ramsey showed once again why the German has to switch positions.

Emery has tried him on the left wing, where his lack of defensive ability puts far too much pressure on Bellerin.

The Spaniard also isn't an elite or willing defender, resulting in plenty of space for the hosts:

Ramsey also struggled in a central role, making the solution to these issues as clear as day: simply switch the Welshman with Ozil. The latter has always been at his best as a primary playmaker in the centre, and Ramsey has the range and stamina to play in front of Bellerin and take on full-backs.

By removing some of his defensive duties, Emery would give Ozil more chances to use his tremendous vision and passing range, and that could only aid in attack. It's a switch the tactician has to make, and he should waste no time doing so.

What's Next?

Arsenal host Vorskla in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, and Newcastle will travel to Crystal Palace in the Premier League next Saturday.