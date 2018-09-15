Granit Xhaka, Mesut Ozil Score in Arsenal's 2-1 EPL Win over Newcastle

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2018

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Granit Xhaka of Arsenal celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on September 15, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal stretched their Premier League win streak to three matches on Saturday after beating Newcastle United 2-1 at St James' Park. Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil got the goals for the visitors. 

The Magpies frustrated the Gunners before half-time, but Unai Emery's men switched gears after the break to secure the win. Xhaka opened the scoring after 49 minutes, and less than 10 minutes later, Ozil doubled the tally. Ciaran Clark pulled one back late, but time ran out for the hosts.

The result leaves Newcastle 18th on just a single point, while the Gunners have climbed to seventh in the standings after a poor start to the season.

Here are the key takeaways from Saturday's contest.

   

Emery Needs to End Ozil Winger Experiment

Ozil may have scored the second goal on Saturday to secure the win, but his first-half performance in combination with the struggles of Hector Bellerin and Aaron Ramsey showed once again why the German has to switch positions.

Emery has tried him on the left wing, where his lack of defensive ability puts far too much pressure on Bellerin.

The Spaniard also isn't an elite or willing defender, resulting in plenty of space for the hosts:

Ramsey also struggled in a central role, making the solution to these issues as clear as day: simply switch the Welshman with Ozil. The latter has always been at his best as a primary playmaker in the centre, and Ramsey has the range and stamina to play in front of Bellerin and take on full-backs.

By removing some of his defensive duties, Emery would give Ozil more chances to use his tremendous vision and passing range, and that could only aid in attack. It's a switch the tactician has to make, and he should waste no time doing so.

      

What's Next?

Arsenal host Vorskla in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, and Newcastle will travel to Crystal Palace in the Premier League next Saturday.   

Related

    Barca Survive Sociedad Scare 💯

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barca Survive Sociedad Scare 💯

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Live: Watford vs. Man Utd

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Live: Watford vs. Man Utd

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Hazard Proving He'll Carry Chelsea to Greatness

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Hazard Proving He'll Carry Chelsea to Greatness

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Perfect Liverpool Dominate Tottenham

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Perfect Liverpool Dominate Tottenham

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report