Barbora Strycova Rips Serena Williams for Overstepping, Says It's 'Bulls--t'

Barbora Strycova was not a fan of Serena Williams at the 2018 U.S. Open finals.

Williams was involved in multiple confrontations with chair umpire Carlos Ramos in a match she lost to Naomi Osaka in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4. The 23-time Grand Slam champion made it clear she believed Ramos was sexist toward her.

Strycova isn't buying that, per Czech website Sport.CZ (h/t Andrew Hendrie of Live Tennis):

"This is a bulls--t, for umpires being women or men doesn't matter. In comparison, I never saw [Rafael] Nadal shouting like that with an umpire.

"Ramos is tough, one of the best umpires in the world. He did what he had to do in that match, because she overstepped the limit.

"Did she have to behave differently only because she was Serena Williams? I find it interesting that she did it only when she was losing."

