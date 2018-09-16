Schefter: Aaron Rodgers Expected to Play vs. Vikings with 'Unusual' Knee Injury

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, Rodgers intends to play through what one source called a "pretty unusual injury that would keep most people out awhile."

Schefter added the injury is described as a "compression injury from blunt force while bent" that could take up to a couple of months to completely heal.

"He shouldn't have played last week and shouldn't play now, but he likely will," one source told Schefter. "There will certainly be a short leash, like there was last week, but we saw what happened."

Rodgers, 34, suffered what he's called a sprained knee in Week 1's win over the Chicago Bears. He was injured in the first half but came back into the game, leading a 20-point comeback despite dealing with considerable pain.

Rodgers missed practice the entire week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Rodgers did not need to practice to play but acknowledged his status for Saturday's practice would be a factor. "He feels better than he did at the beginning of the week," McCarthy said. "Tomorrow's practice will be a big indicator.

"He can play with no reps. We've established that point some time ago in his career. You'd like to walk off the field Saturday and have your plan set, but this is the NFL. Things happen. We'll be ready for anything. I know he wants to play. We'll see how it goes."

Rodgers missed nine games last season because of a broken collarbone. The Packers went 3-6 in those games and have historically struggled in games Rodgers has missed.

DeShone Kizer would have gotten the start for the Packers. He turned the ball over twice in three possessions against the Bears and had one of the worst rookie seasons for a quarterback in recent history in 2017 with the Cleveland Browns. The Notre Dame product threw for 2,894 yards and 11 touchdowns against 22 interceptions.

Suffice it to say, the Packers will hope Rodgers can play. He'll face off against a Vikings defense that recorded three sacks and hit Jimmy Garoppolo nine times last week.