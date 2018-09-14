Marcus Peters Says Fine for Obscene Gesture vs. Raiders Was 'Worth It'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2018

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters (22) celebrates in the end zone after making a 50-yard interception for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Los Angeles won the game 33-13. Looking on are the Rams' Cory Littleton (58) and Matt Longacre (96). (AP Photo/John Hefti)
John Hefti/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters' bank account got a little lighter when the NFL fined him $13,369 for grabbing his crotch as he entered the end zone on a pick-six in Week 1's game against the Oakland Raiders, but he has no regrets.              

Yeah, it's a lot of money," Peters said Friday, per ESPN.com's Lindsey Thiry. "But it was worth it."

                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

