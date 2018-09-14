Marcus Peters Says Fine for Obscene Gesture vs. Raiders Was 'Worth It'

John Hefti/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters' bank account got a little lighter when the NFL fined him $13,369 for grabbing his crotch as he entered the end zone on a pick-six in Week 1's game against the Oakland Raiders, but he has no regrets.

Yeah, it's a lot of money," Peters said Friday, per ESPN.com's Lindsey Thiry. "But it was worth it."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.