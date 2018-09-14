Ben Roethlisberger Expected to Play vs. Chiefs After Elbow Injury

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is officially listed as questionable for Week 2 on the team's injury report, but according to the team website, his teammates expect him to be under center for Sunday's home opener.

Roethlisberger suffered a bone bruise to his throwing elbow late in Pittsburgh's Week 1 draw against the Cleveland Browns.

The Steelers (0-0-1) will host the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

