Marcus Mariota, Blaine Gabbert May Both Play QB for Titans vs. Texans

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said on Friday that both Marcus Mariota and Blaine Gabbert could see time at quarterback in their Week 2 game against the Houston Texans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mariota left the Titans' 27-20 Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter after suffering an elbow injury.

On Wednesday, Vrabel said Mariota would play Sunday "barring a setback," per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website.

After practicing in full Wednesday, Mariota was a limited participant Thursday.

Before exiting in Week 1, Mariota went 9-of-16 passing for 103 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed three times for 15 yards.

Gabbert wasn't much better in relief, as he completed 11 of 22 passes for 117 yards with no touchdowns and one pick.

Mariota flashed superstar potential in each of his first two NFL seasons after Tennessee selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft out of Oregon.

He struggled mightily as passer last season, though, with 3,232 yards, 13 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Mariota did rush for 312 yards and five scores, however.

Despite his issues, Mariota led the Titans to the playoffs, where they won a postseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gabbert was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2011 draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he is considered a bust due to his inability to stick as a starting quarterback.

In eight NFL seasons with the Jags, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Titans, Gabbert is 11-34 as a starter. He has also thrown for 8,554 yards with 44 touchdowns and 44 interceptions.

In five starts for the Cards last season, Gabbert went 2-3, finishing the campaign with six touchdowns and six picks.

Sunday's game will be key for both the Titans and Texans in the AFC South race since the loser will have to climb out of an 0-2 hole.