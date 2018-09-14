Auburn's Jarrett Stidham Is NFL Draft's Early Favorite for QB1

Max WheelerFeatured Columnist ISeptember 14, 2018

  1. CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned

  2. Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level

  3. CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami

  4. 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University

  5. Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship

  6. UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time

  7. Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony

  8. Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists?

  9. Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game

  10. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11

  11. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10

  12. Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype?

  13. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9

  14. Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson

  15. From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's

  16. Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry

  17. Bryce Love for Six

  18. Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri

  19. Justice Hill Takes Off for 79 Yards for the Touchdown

  20. Tennessee Kicker Is Amped Up After Being Bumped in SEC Action vs. South Carolina .mp4

Right Arrow Icon

It's been a wild ride for Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham. After starting his college career at Baylor, he's found success with the Tigers since transferring. What are NFL scouts saying about him as he tries to bring Auburn to the promised land?

Watch the video above as Bleacher Report's Matt Miller goes in-depth on Stidham.

Related

    Expert Predictions for CFB Week 3 🔮

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Expert Predictions for CFB Week 3 🔮

    Bleacher Report College Football Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    CFB Team Makes Big Donation to Hurricane Victims 🙏

    College Football logo
    College Football

    CFB Team Makes Big Donation to Hurricane Victims 🙏

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    How CFB's Biggest Busts Can Get Back on Track

    College Football logo
    College Football

    How CFB's Biggest Busts Can Get Back on Track

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    2 Stars, 0 Offers and Now the Nation's TD Leader

    College Football logo
    College Football

    2 Stars, 0 Offers and Now the Nation's TD Leader

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report