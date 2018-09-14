BJ Penn on Comeback Attempt: 'MMA Is My Wife'

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

BJ Penn is preparing for his return to UFC, and he discussed the reasoning behind his comeback Friday.

During an interview with MMA Fighting, Penn talked about how his training is going and why he is still going strong at the age of 39:

"I love this," Penn said. "This is my wife. MMA is my wife. For life."

On Wednesday, UFC announced that Penn will face Ryan Hall at UFC 232 on December 29.

After getting knocked out by Frankie Edgar on The Ultimate Fighter: Team Edgar vs. Team Penn Finale in 2014, Penn retired.

He attempted to return to the Octagon on numerous occasions before finally facing Yair Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Penn in January 2017.

Penn lost that bout by knockout and then fell to Dennis Siver by majority decision at UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Lee in June 2017.

The Hawaii native has lost five consecutive fights, and he hasn't won since beating Matt Hughes by knockout at UFC 123 in November 2010.

Penn's career record now stands at 16-12-2, with seven wins by knockout and six by submission.

He is a former UFC Lightweight and Welterweight champion, and his clash with Hall will occur in the lightweight division.

The 33-year-old is 6-1 as a professional MMA fighter, and if he can beat a UFC Hall of Famer like Penn, it should work wonders for his career regardless of the fact that Penn is nearing the end of his run.