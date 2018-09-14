Manchester United Reportedly Attempted to Trigger Lucas Hernandez Release Clause

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2018

MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 25: Lucas Hernandez of Atletico de Madrid in action during the La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Rayo Vallecano de Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano on August 25, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester United were willing to activate Lucas Hernandez's £71 million buy-out clause at Atletico Madrid in the summer, according to reports in Spain. 

Spanish newspaper Marca (h/t Metro) reported United coach Jose Mourinho attempted to capture the France international, with the 22-year-old impressing as his country marauded to World Cup success at Russia 2018. The Red Devils were reportedly willing to double Hernandez's wages in order to bring him to Old Trafford, but the player opted to remain in the Spanish capital.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

