Manchester United Reportedly Attempted to Trigger Lucas Hernandez Release Clause

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester United were willing to activate Lucas Hernandez's £71 million buy-out clause at Atletico Madrid in the summer, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish newspaper Marca (h/t Metro) reported United coach Jose Mourinho attempted to capture the France international, with the 22-year-old impressing as his country marauded to World Cup success at Russia 2018. The Red Devils were reportedly willing to double Hernandez's wages in order to bring him to Old Trafford, but the player opted to remain in the Spanish capital.

