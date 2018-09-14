Simms & Lefkoe: Predicting Every NFL Week 2 Game Against the Spread

Bleacher Report

It's our Week 2 betting preview!

Simms and Lefkoe break down every game on the NFL schedule, with predictions against the spread for CAR-ATL (11:20), IND-WAS (16:00), HOU-TEN (20:45), PHI-TB (26:30), KC-PIT (32:40), MIA-NYJ (37:55), SD-BUF (44:30), MIN-GB (50:20), NO-CLE (55:00), DET-SF (1:00:00), ARI-LAR (1:04:00), NE-JAX (1:09:35), OAK-DEN (1:15:50), NYG-DAL (1:21:20) and SEA-CHI (1:27:10).

Simms closes out the pod with his five teams guaranteed to lose (1:30:20).

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

