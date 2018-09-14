Simms & Lefkoe: Predicting Every NFL Week 2 Game Against the Spread

Simms & Lefkoe: Predicting Every NFL Week 2 Game Against the SpreadSeptember 14, 2018
Bleacher Report
It's our Week 2 betting preview!
Simms and Lefkoe break down every game on the NFL schedule, with predictions against the spread for CAR-ATL (11:20), IND-WAS (16:00), HOU-TEN (20:45), PHI-TB (26:30), KC-PIT (32:40), MIA-NYJ (37:55), SD-BUF (44:30), MIN-GB (50:20), NO-CLE (55:00), DET-SF (1:00:00), ARI-LAR (1:04:00), NE-JAX (1:09:35), OAK-DEN (1:15:50), NYG-DAL (1:21:20) and SEA-CHI (1:27:10).
Simms closes out the pod with his five teams guaranteed to lose (1:30:20).
Let us know what you think of our picks @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram.
Warning: Contains NSFW language.
To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.
Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.
Bengals Still Can't Be Trusted as Contenders