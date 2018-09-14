Cubs Closer Pedro Strop out at Least 2 Weeks with Hamstring Injury

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs will be without closer Pedro Strop for an extended period after he suffered a hamstring injury Thursday.

According to ESPN's Eddie Matz, Strop said after the game that he was sore and added it would be "at least two weeks" before he can return to the mound.

The injury occurred in the 10th inning of Chicago's 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals. Strop hit for himself and attempted to beat out a double-play, but he was thrown out.

He limped around after the play and was lifted from the game in favor of Randy Rosario.

An exact timetable for Strop's return will become clearer after he undergoes an MRI on Friday.

The 33-year-old Strop is enjoying a strong season with a 6-1 record, 2.26 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 13 saves. He has filled in as Chicago's closer since Brandon Morrow went on the disabled list with a biceps injury in July.

Strop has been excellent in Morrow's absence, posting a 1.77 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 11 saves in 13 chances. The Cubs' bullpen depth will be tested without Morrow and Strop, but manager Joe Maddon has options.

Both Steve Cishek and Brandon Kintzler are former closers. Cishek has a 2.33 ERA this season, though Kintzler has struggled to the tune of a 4.76 ERA.

Lefty Justin Wilson also had brief stints as a closer, and he owns a 2.92 ERA. The most dynamic option, however, may be Carl Edwards Jr., who has a 2.44 ERA this season and has struck out 63 batters in 48 innings.

Chicago owns the best record in the National League at 85-61, but it only holds a 1.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.