Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

The Arizona Diamondbacks (77-70) will try to keep their playoff hopes alive on Friday when they visit the World Series champion Houston Astros (92-54) as large road underdogs at the sportsbooks.

The Diamondbacks have lost two games in a row to fall further behind in the race for a National League Wild Card spot, while the Astros are an MLB-best 10-1 during September and riding a three-game winning streak.

MLB betting line: The Astros opened as -170 favorites (wager $170 to win $100); the total is at eight runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 4.2-1.3, Diamondbacks (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Diamondbacks can pay on the MLB lines

This is a make-or-break time for Arizona, with the team's hopes of winning the NL West shrinking along with its postseason chances overall.

The Diamondbacks will send southpaw Robbie Ray (5-2, 4.18 ERA) to the hill in this critical series opener, and he has been much better on the road this season.

The 26-year-old has gone 3-1 in 10 starts away from home with a 2.90 ERA, and opposing batters are hitting just .193 against him under that scenario.

He has also pitched well for Arizona in September, allowing two runs and four hits with six walks and 16 strikeouts in 12.1 innings over two outings.

Why the Astros can pay on the MLB lines

Houston is peaking at the perfect time and finally healthy for a run at another World Series title.

The Astros are coming off a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers, winning each game by one run. In fact, their only loss this month was a 6-5 defeat versus the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

Their previous seven wins in September were all decided by two runs or more, which is good to know for runline bettors.

Dallas Keuchel (11-10, 3.59 ERA) will toe the rubber for Houston in this spot, and he is 4-2 in 10 starts since the All-Star break with a 3.27 ERA.

Smart betting pick

The Astros are 8-3 in their last 11 interleague games, according to the OddsShark MLB Database, but they did lose two of three to the Diamondbacks on the road prior to that.

While Houston is the better team, look for Arizona to play with more desperation knowing a final push is needed to make the playoffs.

Take the Diamondbacks.

MLB betting trends

The total has gone over in six of Arizona's last eight games.

The total has gone over in five of Houston's last seven games.

All MLB odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.