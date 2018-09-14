Pep Guardiola Reveals Kevin De Bruyne Has €250m Manchester City Exit Clause

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has a €250 million (roughly £223 million) buyout clause in his contract, and the Belgian is not for sale.

The tactician spoke to Universo Valdano (h/t Goal Jamie Smith), heaping praise on the Belgium international:

"He's very good. He's a very dynamic player.

"[Leeds United boss] Marcelo Bielsa told me he was his favourite player. He does everything.

"The other day, I met his parents and you often understand how the children are when you know the parents.

"He's an incredible boy. The clause is €250 million. I'm sorry, he's not for sale."

Per the report, the 27-year-old signed a contract extension in January, committing his future to the Sky Blues.

A star prospect from the academy at Genk, De Bruyne was snapped up by Chelsea in 2012 but never made a major impact for the Blues. He impressed on loan at Werder Bremen and moved to Wolfsburg in January of 2014, where he developed into a star playmaker.

His strong form saw him rewarded with a transfer back to England, joining City in the summer of 2015. De Bruyne has been a smash hit with the club, winning the City Player of the Year award on two occasions and one Premier League title.

According to former footballer Robbie Savage, he's part of the league's best midfield unit:

There has been remarkably little transfer speculation surrounding De Bruyne the last two years, especially when compared to some of his international team-mates. Thibaut Courtois finally joined Real Madrid from Chelsea, and things are never quiet regarding Eden Hazard, either.

Back in July, the former Lille star launched the latest wave of speculation himself, per HLN's Kristof Terreur:

But unlike those two, De Bruyne has barely been discussed as a possible transfer, and he has yet to give any indication he could be interested in a new adventure.

The Belgian is out with an injury, and he will be sidelined until November, according to Manchester Evening News' Stuart Brennan.