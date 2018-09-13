Former Pistons PF Jason Maxiell Says He Slept with 341 Women in His Life

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Former NBA player Jason Maxiell said he has slept with over 300 women and admitted to his wife, Brandi, that he cheated on her before and during their marriage on the OWN show Iyanla: Fix My Life.

Maxiell and his wife, Brandi, had been high school sweethearts and have been together for 17 years and married for eight, according to the show's description. However, his 10 years in the NBA apparently led to a lot of infidelity.

Maxiell told host Iyanla Vanzant he's slept with 341 women in his life.

Brandi, who also appeared on Basketball Wives LA, stormed off the set when she learned her husband cheated on her more than 50 times.

Jason Maxiell, 35, starred at the University of Cincinnati and then spent eight years with the Detroit Pistons before ending his career with the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets and retiring in 2015.

He spent the past year playing for 3's Company in the Big3.