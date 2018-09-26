Cubs Clinch Berth in 2018 MLB Playoffs After Brewers Beat Cardinals

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs clinched a spot in the 2018 MLB postseason thanks to the Milwaukee Brewers' 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

At the conclusion of Milwaukee's victory, Chicago (91-66) was neck-and-neck with the Brewers (92-67) in the race for the National League Central title.

It marks the Cubs' fourth consecutive playoff appearance, as they have not missed the postseason since Joe Maddon took over as manager in November 2015. The team has made it to the National League Championship Series in each of the last three seasons and snapped a 108-year championship drought in 2016.

Chicago hovered around .500 for the first month in the ultra-competitive NL Central, but the team hit a groove in May and later put itself in prime playoff position with a seven-game winning streak near the end of August.

The North Siders have been propelled by MVP candidate Javier Baez, who is hitting .294 this season with 34 home runs, 38 doubles, nine triples and an NL-leading 110 RBI. And, of course, he is among the best defenders in baseball.

Although the Cubs are once again ready to play for a championship, it hasn't been the easiest of rides.

During his second stint on the disabled list, 2016 NL MVP Kris Bryant missed 35 games because of left shoulder inflammation. Prized free-agent signing Yu Darvish (1-3, 4.95 ERA in eight starts) struggled before Chicago lost him for the season on May 20, and he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow in early September.

The club, however, did bolster its roster this summer, adding starting pitcher Cole Hamels, relievers Jesse Chavez and Brandon Kintzler and second baseman Daniel Murphy.

With Baez, Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Jon Lester and Co. having already proved themselves capable of winning a championship, adding new blood to the clubhouse provided a boost for the stretch run.

With a playoff spot wrapped up, the Cubs will look to finish the regular season with some momentum as they chase their second World Series title in three years.