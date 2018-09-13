Report: Naomi Osaka Signing Adidas, Nissan Sponsorships After U.S. Open Win

Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka is cashing in big on her U.S. Open triumph.

Osaka has signed new contracts for endorsement deals with Adidas and Nissan. She announced the Nissan deal Thursday at a press conference.

“Growing up, my dad drove a Nissan, so being able to be a brand ambassador now, it feels like I’ve come full circle,” Osaka said at an event in Japan, per Naomi Tajitsu and Malcolm Foster of Reuters.

Osaka has been endorsed by Adidas throughout her career, but her contract was due to expire. Her new deal is set to pay her $8.5 million per year, according to The Times of London. The deal is the richest in the history of women's tennis.

Osaka, 20, won her first major championship in a controversial defeat of Serena Williams last Saturday. The match was marred by Williams' altercation with chair umpire Carlos Ramos. Williams was issued three conduct penalties in the match and has criticized Ramos for being sexist during and after the match.

Osaka handled the controversy with grace and seems to be taking her place as the next face of women's tennis. She became the first Japanese-born man or woman to win a U.S. Open and is ascending to the pinnacle of the sport as she approaches her 21st birthday.

Her appeal to both international and local audiences—Osaka spent almost the entirety of her formative years in the United States—and her genuine, easygoing persona is only going to make her more marketable going forward.

Provided, of course, she adds a couple more majors to the mantle.