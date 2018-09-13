David Silva Says He Will Leave Man City in 2020, Wants to Play for Las Palmas

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester City's legendary midfielder David Silva has said the current campaign will be his penultimate one at the club, as he expects to move on in 2020.

The Spaniard recently agreed a new contract extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium until the end of the 2019-20 season. When asked about the deal, Silva said it's set to be his last contract with the Premier League champions and that he'd like to play for Las Palmas before he hangs up his boots.

"For City, two more seasons—what's left on my contract," he said, per BBC Sport. "After that, I don't know. It depends how I feel physically and mentally. I've always said that I'd like to play for Las Palmas - my local team. But we'll see how things go in two years and take it all from there."

If Silva does stay at City until 2020 it means he will have enjoyed a decade with the Manchester outfit, having signed from Valencia in 2010. Regardless of what happens in those couple of campaigns, he will be renowned as one of the finest players to ever wear the sky-blue jersey.

The 32-year-old has been the cerebral influence behind one the most successful spell in City's history. He's won the Premier League title three times with the club, as well as the FA Cup and the League Cup on three occasions.

The 2017-18 campaign was arguably the high point for Silva and City, though, as they amassed a record 100 points on their way to Premier League glory, with the former Valencia man a critical cog in Pep Guardiola's setup.

Per BBC Sport, Silva excelled for City despite enduring a difficult time away from the football pitch:

The man City fans have dubbed Merlin remains the orchestrator of the team and with Kevin De Bruyne injured at the moment he has taken on even more responsibility.

While Silva may not boast the dynamism or physicality of a number of Premier League midfielders, few can rival the technical ability he has and the intelligence with he uses the ball. So often the Spaniard takes the ball in tight spots and wriggles away into space.

The midfielder may be coming towards the twilight of his career and considering life after City, but as noted by Joe.co.uk's Nooruddean Choudry, he could go on for longer yet at the top level:

You sense that even in 2020 Silva would be a fine signing for a number of elite clubs across Europe, although it'd be a surprise to see him represent another English side given his affinity for City.

For Las Palmas, he'd be a wonderful acquisition. The Gran Canaria club are currently in the second tier of Spanish football, having been relegated from La Liga in 2017-18 after finishing in 19th position.