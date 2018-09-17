Unlikely NBA Rookies Who Will Surprise in Training Camp

1 of 5

There were late picks from draft night who've already opened eyes and generated buzz in summer league, and therefore at this stage, it wouldn't be surprising if they had strong training camps, even though they weren't lottery or first-round selections.

Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks C

Summer league's leader in player efficiency rating (minimum four games), Robinson will show in training camp he's past any lengthy G League assignments. With Kristaps Porzingis out, Robinson should make an early case as Enes Kanter's immediate backup. In the mix of top athletes among rookie bigs, the No. 36 pick might not need any skill to make an impact. Robinson should leave his mark simply by finishing above the rim, earning second-chance points and blocking shots.

De'Anthony Melton, Phoenix Suns PG

Being forced to sit out last season at USC (FBI investigation) likely cost Melton a spot in the first round. But even No. 46 seemed too late. The Houston Rockets' subsequent trade of him, after he'd just averaged 16.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.4 threes in summer league, capped off a bizarre year for the defensive-minded combo. But in training camp for the Suns, Melton has a real chance to earn a significant role with a roster that's currently missing a starting-caliber point guard. Phoenix's coaching staff should deem him a strong fit next to Devin Booker for his defense and passing.

Keita Bates-Diop, Minnesota Timberwolves SF/PF

Voted the draft's biggest steal by his rookie peers, Bates-Diop may have already caused teams that passed him over in the 20s, 30s and early 40s to regret it. He averaged 14.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 threes, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks in summer league, showcasing two-way versatility the Timberwolves could value behind Andrew Wiggins and Taj Gibson. By the end of training camp, Minnesota's coaching staff should feel relatively confident about using Bates-Diop, who's already 22 years old with 6'9", 223-pound size, 7'3 ¼" length and comfortable shot-making ability from all three levels.

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, Los Angeles Lakers SF

Mykhailiuk seems bound to create some positive buzz in training camp just by shooting. A career 40.9 percent three-point marksman through for years at Kansas, the No. 47 pick backed it up in summer league, making 26 triples through 10 games. But he also flashed more shot creativity and off-the-dribble scoring ability than we saw at Kansas. Expect coaches and teammates to continue acknowledging that during training camp, even if it doesn't translate to rookie playing time.