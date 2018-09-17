Unlikely NBA Rookies Who Will Surprise in Training Camp

Unlikely NBA Rookies Who Will Surprise in Training CampSeptember 17, 2018
The start of NBA training camp signals that preseason is around the corner. And though it's not as significant for veterans, training camp is a major event for rookies trying to get acclimated with NBA life and make an impression on their teammates and coaching staff.
For lower picks, it's an opportunity to show they're further along than their draft position may suggest.
These are second-round picks who'll turn heads in camp and surprise by looking more comfortable than most would expect.
Low Picks Who Already Have Momentum
There were late picks from draft night who've already opened eyes and generated buzz in summer league, and therefore at this stage, it wouldn't be surprising if they had strong training camps, even though they weren't lottery or first-round selections.
Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks C
Summer league's leader in player efficiency rating (minimum four games), Robinson will show in training camp he's past any lengthy G League assignments. With Kristaps Porzingis out, Robinson should make an early case as Enes Kanter's immediate backup. In the mix of top athletes among rookie bigs, the No. 36 pick might not need any skill to make an impact. Robinson should leave his mark simply by finishing above the rim, earning second-chance points and blocking shots.
De'Anthony Melton, Phoenix Suns PG
Being forced to sit out last season at USC (FBI investigation) likely cost Melton a spot in the first round. But even No. 46 seemed too late. The Houston Rockets' subsequent trade of him, after he'd just averaged 16.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.4 threes in summer league, capped off a bizarre year for the defensive-minded combo. But in training camp for the Suns, Melton has a real chance to earn a significant role with a roster that's currently missing a starting-caliber point guard. Phoenix's coaching staff should deem him a strong fit next to Devin Booker for his defense and passing.
Keita Bates-Diop, Minnesota Timberwolves SF/PF
Voted the draft's biggest steal by his rookie peers, Bates-Diop may have already caused teams that passed him over in the 20s, 30s and early 40s to regret it. He averaged 14.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 threes, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks in summer league, showcasing two-way versatility the Timberwolves could value behind Andrew Wiggins and Taj Gibson. By the end of training camp, Minnesota's coaching staff should feel relatively confident about using Bates-Diop, who's already 22 years old with 6'9", 223-pound size, 7'3 ¼" length and comfortable shot-making ability from all three levels.
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, Los Angeles Lakers SF
Mykhailiuk seems bound to create some positive buzz in training camp just by shooting. A career 40.9 percent three-point marksman through for years at Kansas, the No. 47 pick backed it up in summer league, making 26 triples through 10 games. But he also flashed more shot creativity and off-the-dribble scoring ability than we saw at Kansas. Expect coaches and teammates to continue acknowledging that during training camp, even if it doesn't translate to rookie playing time.
Robert Williams, Boston Celtics PF
After missing both the first media interview and flight to summer league, a negative stigma has stuck with Robert Williams since the draft. It should fade, however, once training camp starts, when he's able to remind teammates and coaches what he's capable of on the floor.
An explosive leaper with unique physical tools, Williams is an athlete unlike any of the Boston Celtics' current bigs. Regardless of his current skill and maturity levels, he'll turn heads during camp with his presence in the paint.
Williams ranked in the 97th percentile among finishers at the rim last season, per Synergy Sports. And he blocked 4.1 shots per 40 minutes.
By the end of camp, Boston's coaching staff should feel confident it has something in the No. 27 pick, who gives the roster a dimension of above-the-rim play up front that's missing. Williams seems bound to draw ceiling comparisons to centers like Clint Capela and DeAndre Jordan, which will be enough to keep the Celtics coaches patient as he goes through the ups and downs of growing into a pro from a student.
Dzanan Musa, Brooklyn Nets SG
Nineteen years old, listed at 195 pounds coming from the Croatian and Adriatic Leagues, Dzanan Musa may have seemed like a hit-or-miss project at No. 29 overall for the Brooklyn Nets. He's going to surprise with how quickly he makes plays against NBA-level competition.
Musa was one of the most productive (and efficient) young players overseas last year, having averaged 12.4 points on 47.0 percent shooting through 71 total games. With rarely seen ball-handling and off-the-dribble creativity for a 6'9" guard or wing, his limited athletic ability hasn't held him back.
Musa is even getting reps at the point right now in the European World Cup Qualifiers. He finished with 15 points and nine assists Thursday for Bosnia and Herzegovina alongside Jusuf Nurkic.
His size, offensive skill level, scoring instincts and competitiveness have worked well for him in every setting. Musa should flash enough glimpses during camp to give Brooklyn's coaching staff the urge to throw him out on the floor early.
Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City Thunder SG
The vibes on Hamidou Diallo gradually cooled last year at Kentucky, when the supposed scorer averaged 10.0 points on 42.8 percent shooting. The bar has lowered. And now he's in position to surprise teammates and coaches in training camp by flashing that elite-level explosiveness but also better-than-expected shooting.
Guards don't get bouncier than Diallo, who'll benefit from the NBA's pace and spacing, which should help illuminate his athleticism in transition and off drives. Meanwhile, his limitations as a creator won't show as much in Oklahoma City. His job will be simplified to spot-up shooting and straight-line attacking past closeouts in the half court.
His jump-shot form looks cleaner since high school. He did make four of nine threes in summer league. Those in camp should feel encouraged by what they see, specifically in terms of the eye test and his potential to improve, even if the statistical results during drills and scrimmages don't match.
Though it will be clear he remains raw in terms of his skill level for a 20-year-old, there is going to be plenty of buzz about Diallo's upside once training camp ends. And it's upside that's not typically available to gamble on 45 picks deep.
With Andre Roberson expected to miss the start of the season, and Diallo outplaying Terrance Ferguson in summer league, the Thunder may be inclined to give their rookie early minutes.
Ray Spalding, Dallas Mavericks PF
A breakout year at Louisville earned Ray Spalding a spot on NBA teams' radars. But rarely does the No. 56 pick carve out a career. This one is a sleeper who will make an impression in training camp and ultimately stick with the Dallas Mavericks, who signed him to a four-year rookie deal.
Spalding had himself a solid summer league, finishing with per-40-minute averages of 18.7 points and 12.2 rebounds on 58.6 percent shooting. Athletic with a nose for the ball and basket, he can be active around the rim, where he's a strong, versatile finisher off dump-downs and pick-and-rolls.
His role in Dallas would be clearly defined as a catch-and-score big who'll occasionally post up on the block and put pressure on the offensive glass. But he'll also have the chance to surprise in training camp with improving shooting touch, which looks promising when he's set and lets it fly.
An encouraging camp could help Spalding see the floor earlier than expected, particularly given their frontcourt situation.
