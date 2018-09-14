Newcastle United vs. Arsenal: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Arsenal will be on the road in Week 5 of the 2018-19 Premier League season, starting the contest against Newcastle United on Saturday as heavy favourites.

According to OddsShark, the Gunners will begin the match with odds of 51-50, compared to 269-100 for the hosts. A draw comes in at 23-10 (odds accurate as of Thursday).

Kick-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, with broadcasts available via NBC Gold (for U.S. viewers).

Momentum-Builder for the Gunners?

Arsenal won their last two matches heading into the international break, picking up some steam after losing their first two.

They were far from dominant in their 3-2 win at Cardiff City, but they got the job done and picked up three points.

Manager Unai Emery was positive after the contest:

With the European campaign and a lot of Premier League contests on the horizon, it's key for the side to build some momentum, starting on Saturday at St. James' Park.

Newcastle have won just a single point this season―a goalless draw with Cardiff―but it's worth noting the schedule has been exceptionally unkind to them. Their three losses have come against title candidates Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester City, and all three matches were lost by a single goal.

Crucially, the Magpies scored in each of those matches. They have been an exceptionally frustrating side to go up against for top teams, but unfortunately for Newcastle, it has yet to yield results.

However, Newcastle Evening Chronicle sportswriter Lee Ryder still believes in manager Rafael Benitez and the side, and some of the signs have been promising:

Even in their wins against West Ham United―currently in last place with no points after four matches―and Cardiff, the Gunners have shown significant weaknesses.

The defence makes too many individual mistakes, and goalkeeper Petr Cech has looked every bit the 36-year-old veteran he is―Bernd Leno will undoubtedly take the No. 1 spot in goal soon enough.

In midfield, there are balancing issues, with Granit Xhaka looking for his best form. Up front, the problems have to do with space, especially when Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang don't play together.

Newcastle have the quality to grab a result at home, and given Arsenal's struggles, that isn't out of the question. However, the Gunners could set themselves up for success in the coming weeks with a big win on Saturday and grab some valuable momentum against a solid Magpies team.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-1 Arsenal