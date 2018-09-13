Ex-Raiders Punter Marquette King on Jon Gruden: 'Who's That?'

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Denver Broncos punter Marquette King seemingly has some hard feelings regarding his departure from the Oakland Raiders.

When asked about Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on Wednesday by Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, King played it coy, saying, "Who's that? I don't know who you're talking about."

King was released during the offseason after six years with the Raiders.

Following King's release in March, Bill Williamson of RaidersSnakePit.com reported Gruden was sending a "message."

The Athletic's Vic Tafur added there were "whispers of King's personality not clicking with Gruden's." Tafur also reported that Gruden didn't want to "spend a lot of money on punter who gets personal fouls."

King had two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in 2016 and one in 2017.

The 29-year-old veteran was productive during his time with the Raiders, though, as evidenced by his punting average of 46.8.

Last season, King punted 69 times and averaged 47.4 yards per kick, which ranked sixth in the NFL.

King stands to have a big year punting in the thin Denver air eight times, and his second opportunity to do so will come Sunday against the Raiders.

It will mark the first time King is playing against his former team, but when asked by Klis if he's excited for it, King simply said, "I'm looking forward to every game."