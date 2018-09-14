Chelsea vs. Cardiff City: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Chelsea will start their 2018-19 Premier League match against Cardiff City as clear favourites on Saturday, as the Blues put their perfect record on the line against the unbeaten Welshmen.

According to OddsShark, the Blues will start the contest as the 17-100 favourites, while Cardiff sport odds of 1353-100. A draw comes in at 583-100 (odds accurate as of Thursday).

Kick-off for the match will be at 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, with broadcasts available via CNBC (for U.S. viewers). For live-streaming options, click here.

Winless Cardiff Should Challenge Blues

Cardiff may have picked up just two points from their opening four matches, but a closer look at their record suggests the Welsh side are a better team than those results would indicate.

Their losses have come against an in-form Bournemouth side and Arsenal, losing by a combined three goals. With just five goals conceded, they have one of the best defensive records of all teams in the bottom half of the table.

The Bluebirds also don't have nearly as many internationals as Chelsea, so they will have had more opportunities to prepare for this fixture. Their status as underdogs is still warranted, but this could be a major trap for the Blues if they are not careful.

Some have been all too swift to dismiss the Bluebirds:

Chelsea have started the season in excellent form under new manager Maurizio Sarri, who has wasted no time implementing his intricate playing style.

With Jorginho pulling the strings in midfield and Eden Hazard seemingly in midseason form, the Blues have scored two or more goals in all of their matches so far, while also playing solid defence.

Marcos Alonso has been a major part of the attack playing at left-back, while Pedro has enjoyed a major resurgence under the Italian. Fans believe he has overtaken Willian in the pecking order:

Pedro is a major weapon off the bench but has done enough to earn a starting position this season. It highlights the wealth of options the Blues have out wide, and that could prove the difference on Saturday.

Cardiff are expected to prioritise defending at Stamford Bridge, and their great record in that department suggests they are up to the task. But holding out for 90 minutes against a strong Chelsea squad is a tall order—one the Welsh side likely aren't up to.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Cardiff City