Jeff Hardy on WWE Hell in a Cell: 'I'll Do Something That People Won't Forget'

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Ahead of his Hell in a Cell match against Randy Orton at Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Jeff Hardy suggested his bout will be a must-see affair.

During a media call (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Akhilesh Gannavarapu) Wednesday, Hardy vowed to do something special inside the cell:

"The one thing I've never done in the WWE is [participate in] the Hell In A Cell match, and here we are. I'm in the Hell In A Cell with Randy Orton, and so I've been asking for it all this time, and now I have to see what I can do inside there. It's going to be very memorable; I'll do something that people won't forget. That's one to knock off my list as far as things that I want to do."

Hardy is one of the biggest risk-takers to ever step foot inside a WWE ring, as evidenced by his status as one of the innovators of the TLC match.

While Hardy has almost done it all in WWE from a hardcore perspective, Hell in a Cell has eluded him until now.

Hardy and Orton have been engaged in a heated rivalry over the past couple of months, so it is fitting that they will settle the score inside Hell in a Cell.

Orton's has reached a new level of viciousness and aggression, which means Hardy will need to pull out all the stops.

Hardy has scaled some ridiculous heights during his career, but jumping off the roof of Hell in a Cell could be the coup de grace.

While it's a dangerous stunt, it has been done before. Most recently, Shane McMahon jumped off the cell at last year's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in a match against Kevin Owens.

Although the 41-year-old Hardy didn't specifically say that a leap from the top of the cell is in the offing, WWE fans are undoubtedly expecting that or something even bigger following the Charismatic Enigma's words.

