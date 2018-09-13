Marcus Rashford Reportedly Wants Manchester United Stay, Positional Change

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford reportedly wants to stay and "prove himself" at the club, but he wants to play at centre-forward or behind the striker rather than out wide.

Rashford's future has been the subject of speculation after starting just one of United's four Premier League fixtures this season.

A source at the club told The Sun's Neil Custis: "Marcus loves the club and does not want to move, but he wants to be a striker or at least play down the middle as a No . 10. He is not going to give up trying to prove himself at United, but he knows he may have a big decision to make soon."

Rashford started United's opening game of the season against Leicester City, in which manager Jose Mourinho had a depleted squad to call on.

After playing 67 minutes in that match, he came on for the second half as United lost 3-2 to Brighton & Hove Albion. The 20-year-old was an unused substitute in the 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, and against Burnley he was sent off just 10 minutes after being brought on, so he'll miss United's next three domestic fixtures.

When the youngster does play, he's used on the left as much as he is down the middle, so as to accommodate Romelu Lukaku up front.

After seeing him score two goals for England during the international break, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher feels he may need to change clubs:

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News believes his situation at Old Trafford is simple, though:

Rashford may not have enjoyed the best start to the season in terms of game time, but it's worth remembering he made 52 appearances last year, having featured in all but four of United's matches over the entire campaign.

As the Evening Standard's James Robson noted, he has not been without opportunities at United:

Rashford may have only started one of United's first four matches, but there's little to suggest he won't play a similar role to the one he played last year.

He may not yet be hitting the heights of a player like Kylian Mbappe, who is only 19, but it's still impressive for a player of his age to be a regular at a club of the Red Devils' stature.

His desire to play in his preferred position is understandable, but at this moment in time it's more important that he's getting on the pitch at all.