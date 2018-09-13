Neymar Criticises Referee After 'Unnecessary' Booking for Diving

JIM WATSON/Getty Images

Neymar has blasted referee Jair Marrufo for showing him and his Brazil side "a lack of respect" when he booked the Paris Saint-Germain star in the Selecao's 5-0 friendly victory over El Salvador on Tuesday.

Per Globo Esporte (h/t Mark Jones of the Mirror), Neymar believes it was his reputation that saw him pick up a caution when he went over in the penalty box just before half-time:

"I do not know what I have to do to live with it [this reputation], there's no way I'm going to stand for a situation like this. I think it has to end. But it's not up to me, so much that I did not say anything, I went on with my football.

"It's a lack of respect, not just with me, but with my team-mates as well. Playing with a yellow card is tricky. The guy comes here to officiate a Brazilian national team match, which is a very big selection, and he does that. ... I don't think it is correct.

"If he does not want to give the penalty, it's not a problem, but the card is unnecessary."

Neymar fielded heavy criticism for his theatrics at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Brazil, as shown by TRT World:

The recent friendlies against the United States and El Salvador were Brazil's first outings since they were knocked out by Belgium at the quarter-final stage in Russia.

Neymar scored from the penalty spot in both fixtures as Tite's side beat the U.S. 2-0 in New Jersey before Tuesday's drubbing of El Salvador in Maryland.

The former Barcelona man is now just three goals away from matching Ronaldo as Brazil's second-most prolific goalscorer of all time:

He will return to action in Ligue 1 on Friday when PSG take on Saint-Etienne at the Parc des Princes.

The defending champions are already three points clear at the top of Ligue 1 after winning their first four matches of the 2018-19 campaign, and Neymar already has four goals to his name.