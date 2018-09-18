Serena Williams Net Worth: Breaking Down Career Earnings, Sponsorships and More

Kin Cheung/Associated Press

Serena Williams has become a household name, and the 36-year-old has also secured a place as one of the most successful tennis players ever.

Along the way, she's banked a whole bunch of money.

Williams has an unparalleled endorsement portfolio among female athletes, having signed deals with several of the biggest names in their markets. Add those sponsorships to Serena's record on-court earnings, and it's no surprise she's the highest-paid female athlete in the world.

Career Earnings

The top-10 list of most single-season prize money in women's tennis is basically a tribute to Williams. She owns six places on the chart, topped by her 2013 earnings of $12.4 million. The other seasons featured are 2009, 2012 and 2014-16.

Much of her on-court earnings are the product of dominance in Grand Slam singles. Only Margaret Court has won more majors than Serena's 23.

She's twice completed the "Serena Slam," holding the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open titles at the same time. Williams accomplished that in 2002-03 and 2014-15.

That excellence on the biggest stage is a major reason her $88.2 million in career prize money is more than double the No. 2 all-time women's tennis earner, her sister Venus.

Sponsorships

Serena's on-court performance has demanded attention, but she's a recognizable figure because of endorsements, too.

Earlier in her career, Williams had Puma as a sponsor. Nike swooped in and signed the tennis phenom in 2003 to a five-year contract worth $40 million. She's represented the apparel giant since then, also regularly appearing in commercials.

She's also been featured in adverts for Gatorade, Pepsi, Intel, Delta, Beats by Dre and Chase Bank. In 2015, Aston Martin signed Williams as the "Chief Sporting Officer" of the company. She now represents Lincoln as the celebrity brand ambassador.

Serena has also represented Wilson, IBM, Mission Athletecare, Berlei, OnePiece and others.

Net Worth and More

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Serena's net worth is $180 million.

Throughout her career, Williams has supported charities and taken the lead on other projects. The Serena Williams Foundation has helped open schools in Kenya, Jamaica—one which she physically helped construct—Uganda and Zimbabwe.

Serena, who is known for colorful and uncommon outfits—catsuit, anyone?—also has a self-named clothing line, Aneres (Serena backward).

Although she won the 2017 Australian Open, Williams played a limited schedule because she was pregnant. Her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, was born in September 2017.

Shortly afterward, Serena suffered blood cots that kept her bed-ridden for six weeks. She returned to the court and was a finalist at both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

